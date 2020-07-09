The way the media are already trying to protect Joe Biden from being Joe Biden tells us all they know he’s not really cut out for the job and that ultimately he’s just a placeholder until the Democratic Party decides who they want to rule the country.

Sorry, folks, we can’t sugarcoat it … this is not about Biden being the best man for the job, it’s about Democrats wanting control.

Look at this noise, the New York Times is already working hard to give Biden an out when it comes to debating Trump (because we all know Trump would bury him alive):

The New York Times is already making up excuses for Biden ducking the debates. pic.twitter.com/6u4MunifZb — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) July 8, 2020

Ted Cruz came up with two conditions as well:

Biden’s two conditions: (1) the debate must occur in his basement, and (2) it cannot be televised or broadcast to anyone in America. https://t.co/3lMA5zyv9R — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 9, 2020

In a basement and it must not be seen by anyone in America.

HA HA HA HA HA.

We love the basement bit. Dude has spent months talking in front of a fake bookcase …

And several breaks will be taken for Joe's diaper changes, temper tantrums, crying fits, and for Trump's hair to be watered, fed, and walked. — Skippy (@SKIPdaZIP) July 9, 2020

And cue the screeching:

What the HELL happened to you? Trump ran and hid from a debate with you and now you want to jump into this fray? I get you feel you need to be a good soldier for the GOP but does your hypocrisy know no bounds? SMH. — Sick of Both Sides (@LightTerry) July 9, 2020

Dude, the head of your party hid in a bunker from peaceful protesters and later had them teargassed to do a photo op. Hell, you couldn't even be bothered to defend your wife and dad. Trump repeatedly emasculated you on live television and you said, "Whatever you say, boss!" — SpideyTerry (@SpideyTerry) July 9, 2020

Biden could go mute for the next 4 months and I'd wait in line for days, like I probably will have to anyway w/ Texas voter suppression the way it is, to vote for him anyway. — Fledgling PharmD💊🤠 (@BriaNorco) July 9, 2020

Because it’s not about Biden being the best to run this country.

It’s about hating Trump.

Sad, we know.

Senator Cruz, isn’t about time for a crafty guy like you to decide it’s time to jump from the sinking ship? — Dan (@DanDcgrandview) July 9, 2020

Hahahahahaha omg you still thin you’re relevant. — Luke Striffler (@striff1207) July 9, 2020

It’s so cute when they claim someone isn’t relevant and yet they’re tweeting them. Oh, and the typo just makes it pop.

Heh.

Rather someone “Duck a debate than “Duck their responsibilities” as the “So called commander and chief”! — MACO 8151 CAR (@aboy690408) July 9, 2020

REEEEEEEEEE

I hope your wife grows the set you sold! — Amy E (@Amybytheriver) July 9, 2020

They’re just mad because these two rules could totally come from Biden himself.

***

Related:

*SNORT*: John Cleese takes on HORDE of frothy-mouthed social justice zombies for SCREECHING at him over gender joke

Anti-American HARPY! Drew Holden ‘dismantles’ Ilhan Omar’s call to dismantle ‘racist, sexist’ systems in brutal thread

‘My BAD!’ Sean Spicier tweets about Biden’s brain, masks, racist white liberals, and #BLM protesters and BOOM go the Lefties