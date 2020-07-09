The way the media are already trying to protect Joe Biden from being Joe Biden tells us all they know he’s not really cut out for the job and that ultimately he’s just a placeholder until the Democratic Party decides who they want to rule the country.

Sorry, folks, we can’t sugarcoat it … this is not about Biden being the best man for the job, it’s about Democrats wanting control.

Look at this noise, the New York Times is already working hard to give Biden an out when it comes to debating Trump (because we all know Trump would bury him alive):

Ted Cruz came up with two conditions as well:

In a basement and it must not be seen by anyone in America.

HA HA HA HA HA.

We love the basement bit. Dude has spent months talking in front of a fake bookcase …

Trending

And cue the screeching:

Because it’s not about Biden being the best to run this country.

It’s about hating Trump.

Sad, we know.

It’s so cute when they claim someone isn’t relevant and yet they’re tweeting them. Oh, and the typo just makes it pop.

Heh.

REEEEEEEEEE

They’re just mad because these two rules could totally come from Biden himself.

***

Related:

*SNORT*: John Cleese takes on HORDE of frothy-mouthed social justice zombies for SCREECHING at him over gender joke

Anti-American HARPY! Drew Holden ‘dismantles’ Ilhan Omar’s call to dismantle ‘racist, sexist’ systems in brutal thread

‘My BAD!’ Sean Spicier tweets about Biden’s brain, masks, racist white liberals, and #BLM protesters and BOOM go the Lefties

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 ElectiodebatesJoe Bidennew york timesTed CruzTrump