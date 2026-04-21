Ghost of Kyiv 2.0: Kinzinger Gets Duped by Iran — Ships Not 'Blowing Past' the Blockade

Adam Kinzinger is once again loud and wrong on the internet.

I love how everyone is pretending to be outraged about @ChrisMurphyCT clearly sarcastic tweet, and ignoring the fact that Iranian ships are blowing past the US “blockade.”



It really is a masterclass in distraction. Seriously — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) April 21, 2026

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This is false information, but who expect anything less from Adam.

Ships are not “blowing past the US blockade,” Adam. That’s already been debunked.



I know you’re rooting against America here, but get better sources than an Iranian regime mouthpiece. https://t.co/6EUyEXtRgh — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 21, 2026

He wants to see the Trump Administration fail so bad he gives no thought to the country succeeding.

doubling down on Iranian propagandizing pic.twitter.com/WiyGBg2SWI — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) April 21, 2026

As Democrats do.

NARRATOR: Iranian ships are not, in fact, blowing past the US blockade.



You and @ChrisMurphyCT got duped by online trolls working for Iran. https://t.co/sHiC05zYiH — RBe (@RBPundit) April 21, 2026

Adam is not a smart person. He isn't very difficult to fool.

PRETENDING? Go back to failed BLUESKY and UKRAINE and leave us all alone here! You're so irrelevant @AdamKinzinger https://t.co/fIucQWW1Gy — @joy (@joy_kornetta) April 21, 2026

Exactly. Go be insane with your fellow Democrats.

Totally false. It was paid propaganda. Zero Iranians ships have gotten thru the blockade. pic.twitter.com/L6iAZ4ULx7 — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) April 21, 2026

Adam doesn't care about the truth.

Iran doesn’t see it as sarcasm or anyone with a half a brain. Iran does see it as great propaganda. pic.twitter.com/FlvG0SEIxI — Make America American AF Again (@Crossroad1776) April 21, 2026

Iran loves making Americans feel like their country is losing. Adam is a useful dupe.

Hey, Li'l Adam Kinzinger, who told you ships were blowing past the U.S. blockade?



The Ghost of Kyiv?



WHAT A MORON! pic.twitter.com/0vcALttatV — sqhkemery (@sqhkemery) April 21, 2026

Adam would be the perfect target for a Nigerian Prince scam. He believes anything.

you fell for the propaganda too.. honestly not surprised .. remember the ghost of Kiev garbage you fell for? — Wade 🐊 McClusky (@WMcluskey) April 21, 2026

Spreading Iranian propaganda is typical for democrats.https://t.co/H08BXQvof7 — MAGA MEEMAW (@magameemaw62) April 21, 2026

Adam is a liar and not to be trusted.

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