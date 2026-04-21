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Ghost of Kyiv 2.0: Kinzinger Gets Duped by Iran — Ships Not 'Blowing Past' the Blockade

justmindy
justmindy | 2:50 PM on April 21, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Adam Kinzinger is once again loud and wrong on the internet.

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This is false information, but who expect anything less from Adam.

He wants to see the Trump Administration fail so bad he gives no thought to the country succeeding.

As Democrats do.

Adam is not a smart person. He isn't very difficult to fool.

Exactly. Go be insane with your fellow Democrats. 

Adam doesn't care about the truth.

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Iran loves making Americans feel like their country is losing. Adam is a useful dupe. 

Adam would be the perfect target for a Nigerian Prince scam. He believes anything. 

Adam is a liar and not to be trusted.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY FOREIGN POLICY IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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