To be fair, we’re shocked CNN didn’t find some way to spin these deaths and blame COVID or Trump himself for the innocent children who lost their lives over the Fourth of July weekend.

They want to focus on how they were doing ‘everyday things,’ probably because if they focus on who pulled the trigger they have to address a much bigger issue.

At least five children, aged six to 11, were shot and killed over the Fourth of July weekend while doing everyday things — riding in mom's car, walking in a mall and playing in a yard with their cousins. https://t.co/YDAJwaIugG — CNN (@CNN) July 6, 2020

From CNN:

At least six children were killed in shootings across the country over the holiday weekend, sparking calls from officials to end the gun violence plaguing their communities.

The children, ages 6 to 14, were all shot and killed while doing everyday things — riding in mom’s car, walking in a mall, and playing in a yard with their cousins.

Faceless ‘gun violence’ apparently killed these children.

Notice they don’t talk about who actually pulled the trigger. Guess that doesn’t support their narrative …

Oh, look who woke up! Welcome @CNN Every weekend as more children die in our streets, I ask “Where is @CNN”. Now that your awake, take a look at how many babies we have lost in July alone. Let me help you. — Devil Pup🇺🇸🐶 (@DevilPup74) July 6, 2020

They are either completely ignorant of the world around them OR they think their readers are.

Perhaps we should learn to embrace the power of ‘and’.

What political party still supports systemic racism , refuses to address gun control issues, opposes minimum wage reform.,gives fortunes away to their corporate masters and wants to eliminate any free or low cost healthcare ?#RacistInChief #RepublicansAreDestroyingAmerica — Bert Hubbard (@Preach_Love) July 7, 2020

Ummm … wut?

Cool talking points. If only your party had solved those issues during the 8 yrs The One was in office. Of course, having a boogeyman to blame everything on is much easier than looking in the mirror. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) July 7, 2020

Oof.

Who shot them?? — Pixiependence❤️🤍💙 ☕️ 🍿 SS (@pixiejss) July 6, 2020

Black lives only matter when it serves the marxist narrative, it seems. — Archer the Perpetually Defiant (@ArcherMint) July 6, 2020

Black Lives Matter? — Harry Gato (@harrygato) July 6, 2020

Who did these terrible things to these innocent children? I want to hear you acknowledge it for once. Talk about something needing to change. Here’s your chance. — Add your name (@corrcomm) July 6, 2020

This is the real crisis. Not systemic racism. Not white people. Not statues or pancakes. Hood culture is destroying lives. You want to cancel something, cancel THAT. — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) July 6, 2020

Don't try to make this a gun issue either. Poor white people who are armed to the teeth don't do this. This is culture. — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) July 6, 2020

Gun violence? Who is holding the gun? — susan price (@sbprice) July 6, 2020

Quiet you.

That doesn’t fit their agenda.

