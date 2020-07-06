Wow, this is bad even for WaPo.

‘Problematic books.’

K.

Give us a freakin’ break … Karen.

Perspective: While offensive TV shows get pulled, problematic books are still inspiring debate and conversation https://t.co/Z5gSP20A6U — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 4, 2020

From The Washington Post (sorry!):

The great reckoning now sweeping across pop culture has been working through the stacks of literature for far longer. The effects of time are twofold: Most books have fallen into dust, along with the racist values they imbibed. And those few texts that survive have been subjected to rigorous — and ongoing — debate. Any theater launching a production of “Othello,” for instance, must begin with a rich body of scholarship on Shakespeare’s sources and intentions. What are we to make of the Moor, the Venetian general manipulated into murderous rage by his villainous white colleague? Even before Othello comes onstage, he’s subjected to obscene racist ridicule. And later, Othello himself laments, “Haply, for I am black and have not those soft parts of conversation that chamberers have.”

Wait … it gets better.

Worse?

What’s more insidious is the self-satisfaction that comes from calibrating our Racism Detector to spot only a few obvious sins. Scanning videos for blackface or searching text files for the n-word is so much easier than contending with, say, the systemic tokenism of TV rom-coms or the unbearable whiteness of Jane Austen.

‘Unbearable whiteness of Jane Austen’.

What. A. Load. Of. Horse. Crap.

They’re not going to stop. https://t.co/i57dtVhaIJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 6, 2020

This cancel culture (and sorry Lefties, that’s EXACTLY what this crap is) is terrifying on many levels. Granted, the Left has always been big on censorship (remember Tipper Gore?), but this is abhorrent and disgusting.

Feels a little fascist even.

Thor Benson, the author of the ‘piece’ wasn’t happy with people’s reaction to his drivel:

Good job not reading the article — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) July 6, 2020

Yes, we’re all just too stupid to know he’s not talking about censorship but he is … HA HA HA HA HA

"problematic books" — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 6, 2020

As someone who was once called ‘problematic’ by Twitter, this editor has some serious issues with his usage of that word to discuss books he thinks should perhaps go away.

Looks like Thor just got…Hammered — Timothy Keeney (@FireweaselM) July 6, 2020

Ba-dum-tsss.

The article does reference "the unbearable whiteness of Jane Austen" for one. — Bob Mann (@BobMann2001) July 6, 2020

Indeed. No one should read articles from an outlet named after a slave owner. — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) July 6, 2020

They really should change their name, right?

They’re the final say on what’s problematic? @washingtonpost is the most offensive media out there. — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) July 6, 2020

Buy physical copies of your favorite books. Things are getting creepier with each passing year. pic.twitter.com/8Tv7q3N02U — Douglas Ernst (@douglasernst) July 6, 2020

Seriously, folks. If there are books you love, especially books these morons might find ‘problematic’, buy two copies.

One to read and one to preserve.

***

