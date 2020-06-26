You know those headlines/articles you see passing through your feed where you stop for a minute and think to yourself, ‘You’ve gotta be SH*TTING me’?

Yup, this article and headline from the Washington Post fits just that bill.

Take a look:

Analysis: New research explores how conservative media misinformation may have intensified the severity of the pandemic https://t.co/1EXYGQXftM — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 25, 2020

Analysis: New research explores how WaPo is full of crap.

From WaPo:

The end result, according to one of the studies, is that infection and mortality rates are higher in places where one pundit who initially downplayed the severity of the pandemic — Fox News’s Sean Hannity — reaches the largest audiences. “We are receiving an incredible number of studies and solid data showing that consuming far-right media and social media content was strongly associated with low concern about the virus at the onset of the pandemic,” said Irene Pasquetto, chief editor of the Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review which published one of the studies.

Harvard.

K.

These jagoffs have been trying to blame Hannity for COVID deaths for months … even though they themselves likely were a problem very early on. Take a look at this shot and chaser:

Gosh, it would seem WaPo telling people not to worry about COVID at the beginning of February would have done more damage than Hannity but hey, what do we know?

Aaaahhhh the morning dose of propaganda. Correct think before coffee — Locked In Liz (@ElizabethSolle2) June 26, 2020

These people. It’s never them. And they’re never wrong. Even when they’re wrong, they assert their correctness and blame Conservatives/Republicans for all of the world’s ills. — BombshellSquad (@Bombshell_Squad) June 26, 2020

This. So much this.

Because from Boston to DC, where the virus struck earliest and most severely, all those deep blue staters rely on conservative media for their news. — Chazerbaijan (@CrackingCoal) June 26, 2020

Right? New York is YUGE for Conservative media.

Heh.

The worst thing about this is that they know exactly how hypocritical they are, but they know their audience doesn't care. — Donald Durham (@DonaldDDurham) June 26, 2020

My jaw would hit the floor if the media ever once showed a shred of self awareness. — Ordy's rumSPRINGa (@OrdyPackard) June 26, 2020

Same.

And mine would hit the floor if more than a handful of people would stop and say, "Wait a minute. That is not accurate. Hell, it was only a two months ago that…" — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) June 26, 2020

Gotta love the media.

Or not.

***

Related:

‘We fight BACK’: James Woods TROUNCES Alyssa Milano for claiming conservatives are ‘weaponizing’ cancel culture

PREACH! Jesse Kelly gets way too honest for the Left’s comfort, says we have a ‘serious Dad problem in America’

‘Conserving conservatism and stuff!’ The Bulwark REKT for calling Parler an echo chamber for ‘Edgelord Conservatives’