A quick write up on the silliness that is The Bulwark.
Why bother with attacking Parler if they’re not worried about it? How very Leftist of them.
a quick write up on the hot new echo chamber https://t.co/sepHWldou5
— Hannah Yoest (@ruthyoest) June 25, 2020
From The Bulwark:
It remains to be seen if Parler can sustain the apparent increase in users and whether it will meet the same fate as Gab. Since the motivations for many of the departing seem to be aligned with Katie Hopkins, a notorious racist provocateur, it’s doubtful Parler will be a bastion of civility and moral fortitude. All the usual suspects of Edgelord Conservative World are flocking to the app, including Devin Nunes, Rand Paul, Kurt Schlichter, Jesse Kelly, Curtis Houck, Bill Mitchell, and Benny Johnson, plus even some erstwhile establishment figures like Ari Fleischer.
Edgelord Conservative World?
Ahem, this editor should totally have been listed.
Sheesh.
"Twitter is awful and toxic."
*people consider moving somewhere else*
"LOL LOOK AT THE NAZIS STARTING THEIR LITTLE CLUBHOUSE."
Jack Dorsey appreciates your gatekeeping.
— neontaster (@neontaster) June 25, 2020
You blue checked yourself and wrecked yourself.
— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 25, 2020
Safe space?
You're more than welcome to open an account and post whatever you like.
— The World's Foremost Authority (@ThatRayShow) June 25, 2020
"Everyone more conservative than the Bulwark is FAR RIGHT"
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 25, 2020
In other words, everyone who is not center left, as Bulwarkers are, is to the right of Mussolini.
— Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 25, 2020
“Twitter doesn’t need to change! Create your own social media platform!”
“How dare you create your own social media platform!!”
We see you.
— Autonomous Stranger Zone (@lone_rides) June 25, 2020
Says the person with a blue check mark, despite having only 5000 followers?
— (((NameThisProfile-CivilDiscourse)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@SglNewYork) June 25, 2020
If Twitter verifies someone these days it’s because they are a ‘safe’ account that won’t voice any real or original ideas that challenge the narrative.
Case in point, this silly article.
*As the yodeling begins in the Bulwark hallways
— scott coleman (@bandphan) June 25, 2020
You’re a literal running gag. pic.twitter.com/whC4tZIUgs
— Mandolinpickin (Parler: @mandolinpickin) (@Zapzipzim) June 25, 2020
LOL, editor at Bulwark calling something an echo chamber.
— AR-14 totin ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) June 25, 2020
Hilarious, right?
Indeed. If something isn’t a threat, you ignore it. If something is a MAJOR threat, you… https://t.co/TKnGyPmia9
— Leslie ن (@LADowd) June 25, 2020
What she said.
