A quick write up on the silliness that is The Bulwark.

Why bother with attacking Parler if they’re not worried about it? How very Leftist of them.

a quick write up on the hot new echo chamber https://t.co/sepHWldou5 — Hannah Yoest (@ruthyoest) June 25, 2020

From The Bulwark:

Edgelord Conservative World?

Ahem, this editor should totally have been listed.

Sheesh.

"Twitter is awful and toxic." *people consider moving somewhere else* "LOL LOOK AT THE NAZIS STARTING THEIR LITTLE CLUBHOUSE." Jack Dorsey appreciates your gatekeeping. — neontaster (@neontaster) June 25, 2020

You blue checked yourself and wrecked yourself. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 25, 2020

Safe space? You're more than welcome to open an account and post whatever you like. — The World's Foremost Authority (@ThatRayShow) June 25, 2020

"Everyone more conservative than the Bulwark is FAR RIGHT" — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 25, 2020

In other words, everyone who is not center left, as Bulwarkers are, is to the right of Mussolini. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 25, 2020

“Twitter doesn’t need to change! Create your own social media platform!” “How dare you create your own social media platform!!” We see you. — Autonomous Stranger Zone (@lone_rides) June 25, 2020

Says the person with a blue check mark, despite having only 5000 followers? — (((NameThisProfile-CivilDiscourse)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@SglNewYork) June 25, 2020

If Twitter verifies someone these days it’s because they are a ‘safe’ account that won’t voice any real or original ideas that challenge the narrative.

Case in point, this silly article.

*As the yodeling begins in the Bulwark hallways — scott coleman (@bandphan) June 25, 2020

LOL, editor at Bulwark calling something an echo chamber. — AR-14 totin ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) June 25, 2020

Hilarious, right?

Indeed. If something isn’t a threat, you ignore it. If something is a MAJOR threat, you… https://t.co/TKnGyPmia9 — Leslie ن (@LADowd) June 25, 2020

What she said.

