You know, Dan Bongino should really stop being so shy and soft-spoken and start telling the world what he really thinks.

Heh.

Would appear Dan does not appreciate Geraldo Rivera’s takes (lies?) about Rayshard Brooks.

Watch.

GERALDO IS NOT TELLING YOU THE TRUTH 👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/XZ89LV13sw — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 18, 2020

You know when Dan goes full capslock it’s never a good thing for the other person.

Draaaag him, Dan!

I found three incidents in ten freaking minutes where white guys were shot in the back by cops. Geraldo is ABSOLUTELY stoking racial division. pic.twitter.com/54xMNuIWxU — Chad Matthew Boltz (@ChadBoltzHair) June 18, 2020

But … Geraldo … said …

Geraldo's vault is still empty. — jerZboyMediaUSA #FlattenTheLeft #AllLivesMatter (@jerZboyUSA) June 18, 2020

Has been for decades.

And then for whatever reason Michael Rapaport chimed in:

Blah blah blah blah. Violently resisted arrest after 46 minutes & knowing he had no weapon and blah blah blah.

You’re never ever getting your own talk show — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) June 18, 2020

Umm …

Your “experience” in this space is playing a cop in that shitty Copland movie. You’re a chump and a coward desperate for a small spot in a Snuggy infomercial to rescue your shit “career.” Go back to your momma’s basement with your Hostess cupcakes where you belong. #Chump — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 18, 2020

In other words, ‘Sit down, Mikey.’

Geraldo jumps to emotional conclusions with out thinking things trough. — Rick (@Rebel_Yell_44) June 18, 2020

He always has.

It’s sort of this M O.

***

