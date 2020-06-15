Oh look, it’s a cartoon of a bunch of white guys who all look alike asking a woman of color questions, or maybe interviewing her.

Either way, we’re thinking it’s a ‘them against her’ sort of thing.

How not meaningful.

Our bad.

It was clearly meaningful to someone out there:

Oh look, someone took a photo of what my life is like debating Republicans in committee each week https://t.co/OMxPpbo1i1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 14, 2020

Maybe AOC should leave the jokes up to someone else. Just sayin’.

Or was this snark?

When you can’t tell you’re not doing either very well.

Catturd had this to say:

Oh look, like literally someone like took a literal photo of like a literal like Republican debate in like committees, or something, literally. You mad, bro? And like literally cow farts are going to like literally make Earth like literally like explode in 12 years, literally. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 15, 2020

It’s never a good thing when you become the butt of your own joke.

Or snark.

Others chimed in:

Look at all those evil white men!

Wait, never mind.

Wow imagine having to be asked the same question a man would. How dare companies!

Once again we have another woman crying wolf because they don't get what they want.

The world doesn't owe you anything simply because you're a woman. — Mr. Bat-man 🇨🇦 (@KnightWing19) June 15, 2020

You are an absolute cringe factory. I say this as a female academic and veteran who has faced more actual sexism and less actual privilege than you. STOP, in the name of feminism. You're not doing us any favors. — unruly kulak, striped edition (@robo_tabby) June 15, 2020

This was pretty cringe, but it is AOC we’re talking about here.

Were you meaning to imply that the Democratic leadership doesn't have your back and is essentially throwing you to the wolves? — Ray G. (@rlg100619) June 15, 2020

She’s all on her OWN.

Poor dear.

You should get back to mixing drinks. — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) June 14, 2020

Ouch.

Must be terrible to constantly be a victim — Big Ed Contact Tracer (@Falconeddie1) June 15, 2020

Right? Maybe she should resign and go back to doing what she knows best, whatever that is.

***

