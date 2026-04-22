Buzzing After VA Gerrymander Win, Jeffries Gets Too Big for His Britches and Picks Fight With DeSantis

In the wake of Dems winning the redistricting fight in Virginia last night, Hakeem Jeffries is really feeling himself. So much so, he is threatening Ron DeSantis in Florida. That usually doesn't turn out too well for folks.

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JEFFRIES STATEMENT, with a warning for Florida.



“If Florida Republicans proceed with this illegal scheme, they will only create more prime pick-up opportunities for Democrats, just as they did with Trump’s dummymander in Texas. We will aggressively target for defeat Mario… pic.twitter.com/hxxIeXOSaW — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 22, 2026

Someone should tell Hakeem Jeffries Ron DeSantis is light years more intelligent than him and he's really not the one. Actually, don't. It will be fun for Hakeem to have to walk away limping and with his tail between his legs.

“Maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time.” This is the Democrats’ creed, having spent tens of millions on their VA escalation, with national R’s mostly asleep. https://t.co/dwWudip4Ry — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 22, 2026

One other thing, national leadership may be asleep, but Ron DeSantis never sleeps. That's another thing Hakeem Jeffries should know.

This is Jeffries trying to scare people.



Kat Cammack won't even have her district changed, lol.



Luna, Lee, Mills will all stay about the same.



Mast, Diaz, Salazar, and Gimenez will at a minimum be R+15 seats. https://t.co/8DCRntP9kS — America First Insight (@AF_Insight) April 22, 2026

That sounds like a threat from a communist. https://t.co/EWXQm6GsR4 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 22, 2026

That's exactly what it is.

Republicans are VASTLY better people than Democrats...and thats our biggest political disadvantage.



Jeffries and his gang of criminals in Virginia (literally, Biden had to pardon their leader) outspent us 3 to 1 to barely squeak out a victory in their illegal gerrymandering. https://t.co/63wxGJpeqs pic.twitter.com/hVSUFeA7wH — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 22, 2026

Republicans need to learn to play hard ball.

Thankfully, Ron DeSantis knows how.

Please spend more money that you don't have in Florida. https://t.co/Rv9SCpAtXD pic.twitter.com/B0dqyJmrhK — Matt Sharpsteen (@mattsharpsteen) April 22, 2026

Please spend so much more money.

Why is this news and why aren’t they planning it anyway? Also, if you’re going to target someone, should you do it aggressively? https://t.co/K62pEYW0pn — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) April 22, 2026

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Even Reed Galen knows this is a terrible idea. He's been whipped by DeSantis too many times. He knows better. When you've lost the Lincoln Project Bros ...

So only democrats are allowed to gerrymander? I’m confused. — pjc1978 (@coolp100) April 22, 2026

lol I’m sure they’re terrified in a R+12 state — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) April 22, 2026

As they say. Brang it. You pos liberals only want ONE party rule. Who are the authoritarians? The fascists? Your whole damn party is. — MissPeach (@MsPeach2850) April 22, 2026

As Obama said, don't get mad ... vote.

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