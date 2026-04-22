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Buzzing After VA Gerrymander Win, Jeffries Gets Too Big for His Britches and Picks Fight With DeSantis

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on April 22, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In the wake of Dems winning the redistricting fight in Virginia last night, Hakeem Jeffries is really feeling himself. So much so, he is threatening Ron DeSantis in Florida. That usually doesn't turn out too well for folks. 

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Someone should tell Hakeem Jeffries Ron DeSantis is light years more intelligent than him and he's really not the one. Actually, don't. It will be fun for Hakeem to have to walk away limping and with his tail between his legs.

One other thing, national leadership may be asleep, but Ron DeSantis never sleeps. That's another thing Hakeem Jeffries should know.

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That's exactly what it is.

Republicans need to learn to play hard ball. 

Thankfully, Ron DeSantis knows how. 

Please spend so much more money. 

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Even Reed Galen knows this is a terrible idea. He's been whipped by DeSantis too many times. He knows better. When you've lost the Lincoln Project Bros ...

As Obama said, don't get mad ... vote.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA GERRYMANDERING HAKEEM JEFFRIES REDISTRICTING

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MASSIVE DOJ Indictment Confirms Every Horrible Thing about the SPLC -- and THEN SOME Grateful Calvin
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