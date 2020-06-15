As Twitchy readers know, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio spent his weekend totally ignoring the idea of social distancing and pandering to the Black Lives Matter movement after he scolded (ahem, threatened) the Jewish community for gathering during the COVID pandemic.

Welp, it only gets worse from there, folks.

Could this be karma?

De Blasio cancels day of events Monday after waking up sick https://t.co/PCrMqztuZS pic.twitter.com/ukXZxJQa67 — amNewYork (@amNewYork) June 15, 2020

From AM New York:

Mayor Bill de Blasio abruptly canceled his scheduled events Monday morning after waking up feeling ill, according to his press secretary, Freddi Goldstein. Twenty minutes before his scheduled 9:30 a.m. daily press briefing on coronavirus, de Blasio’s office sent out an email announcing that all of the mayor’s scheduled events for June 15 were scratched. A few minutes later, Goldstein took to Twitter to explain that de Blasio “woke up feeling under the weather and is going to take the day to recuperate and work from home.” No further details about the mayor’s illness were provided, but Goldstein indicated it didn’t seem very serious. “We expect to be back to our regular programming tomorrow,” Goldstein said.

Uh-huh.

Bill. Get tested. Seriously.

You could have made soooooo many people sick.

.@NYCMayor said several weeks ago he'd get tested for COVID, but still hasn't and now he's out sick. He doesn't believe he has COVID per @FreddiGoldstein because of his symptoms and is not planning on getting tested. — Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) June 15, 2020

Can you imagine the SHAMING a Republican would get for refusing to test after he or she got sick?

Wow.

.@NYCMayor is home sick today (insists it's not COVID). This is what he was up to yesterday. https://t.co/Za1cHoQlZv — Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) June 15, 2020

Gosh, he sure took his mask off a lot yesterday, didn’t he?

Nothing to see here folks! Move along! pic.twitter.com/QsDVuJIxkm — China Must Pay (@FeistyMonk) June 15, 2020

This guy wanted to be president. — Emily Leventhal (@emjlev13) June 15, 2020

Scary, ain’t it?

Why wouldn’t he get tested? Whatever you think of our leaders, we need them well. — Henry (@digitalhen) June 15, 2020

Why wouldn’t he just do it? Sure, the test isn’t fun but better to know, right?

Remember when the media destroyed trump for not being tested even though he was….yet another double standard depending on what side of the aisle you are on — kevin lynch (@ksinch24) June 15, 2020

Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

