For today’s example of massive hypocrisy, we need look no further than New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and this tweet:

Marching with @etcnyorg during today’s East Harlem Pray and Protest, I felt the urgency and pain of this moment — but also confidence that change will come because of the spirit of this movement and because in this city we affirm that #BlackLivesMatter. pic.twitter.com/XlgqzZ4pxt — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 14, 2020

Comrade de Blasio is nothing short of completely shameless:

Remember that time de Blasio threatened to bring the state down on Jews for their outdoor gatherings? https://t.co/t6t1UwhJll — Will Truman (@trumwill) June 15, 2020

This is just unbelievable pic.twitter.com/Lj2eoKDPrm — Rick Stanbough (@MaSp1engineer) June 15, 2020

The level of hypocrisy and selective outrage from the NYC mayor is so high it can’t be measured.

There are no words at this point https://t.co/ttZdXtyVIf — Robin (@robin66834742) June 15, 2020

Well, there are some words:

Keep in mind, he's still sending cops to break up Jewish prayer services in Brooklyn. https://t.co/YOh58wLCaa — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) June 15, 2020

Does this mean I can have a funeral for my grandma now? — Amanda 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@QueenofCorvus) June 15, 2020

You are a degenerate soulless lowlife. 2 weeks ago my grandmother, a 90 year old Holocaust survivor died alone in the hospital, she was afraid, she begged us to be with her, but you wouldn’t allow that, you wouldn’t even allow us to attend her funeral. We will never forgive you https://t.co/YivkjD9UpG — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 15, 2020

This is an explicitly religious service. There is no argument whatsoever that any sane human being can make as to why this should be legal and not other religious services. The hypocrisy is mind-boggling, but not nearly as mind-boggling as the press not pointing this out. https://t.co/VddbKJ39Fq — You Should Have Voted For Gary (@colorblindk1d) June 15, 2020

I don't begrudge the peaceful protesters at all–I think their cause is just and transmission outdoors is far less likely. But every free citizen should begrudge de Blasio for locking down all gatherings except the ones he wanted to participate in. We are not subjects. https://t.co/viAG8NJK3L — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 15, 2020

You've had nearly seven years (plus 4 as public advocate) to do something if it was important to you. But you waited until people had looted and burned significant parts of the city to take this position. https://t.co/Lm3BdRsvjb — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) June 15, 2020

But if he finds one Jew outside on their bike… https://t.co/tlE5rxMSv7 — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) June 15, 2020

Good thing it wasn't a massive gathering of Jews, right, Mayor? Resign. https://t.co/YGWgUwSyhx — Carlos (@ChuckeEChaves) June 15, 2020