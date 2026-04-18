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Where Are They Now? NY Post Catches Up With Porn Star Stormy Daniels and Ex-Attorney Michael Avenatti

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:17 AM on April 18, 2026
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File

The last few years have not been kind to former Democrat Party darlings Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti. The New York Post recently caught up with the Trump-hating duo, posting pictures showing how far from the spotlight the two have drifted. Porn star Daniels, looking rough and sporting several tattoos, was photographed while on her way to a theater to perform a night of storytelling and comedy. Meanwhile, former lawyer Avenatti was spotted at a halfway house mopping floors while wearing sandals. Avenatti has been serving time for stealing millions from his clients, including Daniels. He was convicted on felony charges that included tax fraud and a failed extortion attempt of Nike.

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It’s hard to believe that Democrats seriously thought these two would take down President Donald Trump in his first term. (READ)

To see exactly where she fell, just look for two large potholes that are side by side.

Commenters were shocked to learn that Daniels was in her late 40s, because she looks so much older.

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We’re sure TDS played a big role.

Meanwhile, Avenatti looks humbled with his mop, bucket, and sandals. Amazingly, the media couldn’t get enough of him when they thought he and Daniels were going to bring down Trump. (WATCH)

It’s pretty amazing how the legacy media has destroyed itself in its foolish, partisan pursuit to end Trump.

It still boggles the mind that so many Democrats and 'journalists' thought Avenatti was going to ascend to the White House. CNN’s Brian Stelter was likely the worst. (WATCH)

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The media worshipped Avenatti and championed Daniels.

Trump is getting the last laugh as he enjoys his second term in the Oval Office.

You jest, but Avenatti and Daniels are a lot better than some of the Democrat Party’s likely presidential and vice presidential candidates right now.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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2028 ELECTIONS BRIAN STELTER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

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