Where Are They Now? NY Post Catches Up With Porn Star Stormy Daniels and Ex-Attorney Michael Avenatti

The last few years have not been kind to former Democrat Party darlings Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti. The New York Post recently caught up with the Trump-hating duo, posting pictures showing how far from the spotlight the two have drifted. Porn star Daniels, looking rough and sporting several tattoos, was photographed while on her way to a theater to perform a night of storytelling and comedy. Meanwhile, former lawyer Avenatti was spotted at a halfway house mopping floors while wearing sandals. Avenatti has been serving time for stealing millions from his clients, including Daniels. He was convicted on felony charges that included tax fraud and a failed extortion attempt of Nike.

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It’s hard to believe that Democrats seriously thought these two would take down President Donald Trump in his first term. (READ)

Stormy Daniels looks dramatically different in new photos- as disgraced ex-attorney Michael Avenatti moves to halfway house https://t.co/mLnr0j0xxQ pic.twitter.com/VNmMm35LDJ — New York Post (@nypost) April 17, 2026

Looks like maybe too much Jack Daniels — MAGAmemeTeam (@thecrussian) April 18, 2026

She looks like she fell off the back of someone’s motorcycle. — Troll Patrol (@troll_on_patrol) April 18, 2026

To see exactly where she fell, just look for two large potholes that are side by side.

Commenters were shocked to learn that Daniels was in her late 40s, because she looks so much older.

Stormy Daniels, 47, looks completely unrecognizable while arriving at Atlanta theatre for ‘An Evening of Storytelling & Comedy with Stormy Daniels.’ pic.twitter.com/5SXz6nwHUv — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 18, 2026

Looks like she’s been storming some buffets. — Hunter Biden’s Hairplugs (@HHairplugs) April 18, 2026

Stormy Daniels really let herself go. She went from being pretty attractive to looking like a fat truck stop hooker. pic.twitter.com/zZ0eHab658 — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) April 18, 2026

We’re sure TDS played a big role.

Meanwhile, Avenatti looks humbled with his mop, bucket, and sandals. Amazingly, the media couldn’t get enough of him when they thought he and Daniels were going to bring down Trump. (WATCH)

Who else is old enough to remember this? pic.twitter.com/TMwJHDnMdH — Dave (@DaveSpaceMemes) April 17, 2026

Evidence that our press is filled with leftist idiots with extreme TDS. — All politicians suck, regardless the flavor. (@DarenJ66) April 17, 2026

I'm almost embarrassed for all of them — Danny (@Puffwoody) April 17, 2026

The most epic clown show of all time. — Dave (@DaveSpaceMemes) April 17, 2026

It’s pretty amazing how the legacy media has destroyed itself in its foolish, partisan pursuit to end Trump.

It still boggles the mind that so many Democrats and 'journalists' thought Avenatti was going to ascend to the White House. CNN’s Brian Stelter was likely the worst. (WATCH)

I still think about this comic. pic.twitter.com/dPluO0ftwB — George Bailey (@RealGeorgeB) April 18, 2026

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The media worshipped Avenatti and championed Daniels.

Trump is getting the last laugh as he enjoys his second term in the Oval Office.

The Dem all star ticket for 2028 is taking shape. — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) April 17, 2026

You jest, but Avenatti and Daniels are a lot better than some of the Democrat Party’s likely presidential and vice presidential candidates right now.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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