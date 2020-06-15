Yes, yes we DO live in a crazy time when you can see elected representatives and senators fighting with a D-List (H-List really) Hollywood not-quite-elite. It all started with a heated back and forth between Matt Gaetz and Ron Perlman (yeah, you know, the guy who thinks Russia owns us) and somehow came to a head with Perlman making a cheap shot at Gaetz by using Jim Jordan.

We’d say the lockdown has made people crazier than usual but he’s always been pretty ‘out there.’

Anywho, Ted Cruz jumped into the fray and had this to say (look at us being all poetic and stuff):

Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky? https://t.co/eRerYVe5kj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2020

Yeah, LISTEN, Hellboy.

Hellboy flipped out.

Perlman seems cranky.

So mad.

Guess Ron didn’t like being challenged …

I get it, you’re rich. But, apparently, soft. You sure seem scared to wrestle Jordan (whom you keep insulting). Can’t take the heat? Need to get a manicure? https://t.co/giLnJjZNKr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2020

Seems he wasn’t interested in wrestling Jordan.

Maybe a manicure would help?

@HellboyMovie oh Snap Ron Pearlman my Senator called you out! You gunna just die and take it like you did on SOA or what? — Topher C (@ChristopherCag5) June 15, 2020

The left doubling down on the same nonsense that saw them lose in 2016 is pretty amazing to watch… pic.twitter.com/eaGb1YtriR — French Cake & Capitalism – Equality 7-2521 (@DAVIDFERNANDES8) June 15, 2020

You could make it a PPV fundraiser! — Hugh Jorgen (@HughJorgen2) June 15, 2020

YAAAS! You know people would totally buy tickets to the fight, even though it would be really, really short.

Oh, and we know you probably guessed it but Ted’s tweet triggered TAF out of the Left:

Why does it matter? Is this what is important to your constituents?! — Mary speer (@msmspeer) June 15, 2020

It’s like ‘Mary’ has never been on Twitter before.

The Senator & congressman are both tools — Tony Jarvis (@mainerinflorida) June 15, 2020

And Perlman isn’t? C’mon, the guy accused Twitchy of being RUSSIAN AGENTS.

Or was it assets?

Maybe both.

Wow. A sitting US Senator trying to schedule a playground fight. Don't you have an actual JOB, sir? Your fragile masculinity is showing, Ted🙄 — 🖖🏼🖖🏼🤙🏼🤙🏼 (@RebelRunnerGirl) June 15, 2020

It’s like they don’t read the entire conversation.

Ever.

"You and me. Mono a mono. Just you, me, and my GUARDS"

-Ted Cruz 2020 pic.twitter.com/RA9utcBCfg — Jasmine('s boobs hurt) (@Transit_Genie) June 15, 2020

They really ARE simple little things, aren’t they?

***

