Bethany Mandel wrote a powerful thread about the damage done to families all across the country and the very real anger many Americans feel as they look back on all they’ve lost over the past few months as politicians champion and cheer ‘protesters’ literally on top of one another.

It makes it hard not to think this has all been political, you know?

Bethany of course said it far better than we can.

Watching people lose their businesses, bury family members who died alone without funerals, seeing special needs kids suffering without therapy … while watching the same politicians cheering massive protests through the streets. The anger I feel will never, ever go away. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 15, 2020

Lockdowns were in a way worse than the damn virus.

It’s not a good thing when the solution makes the problem look less problematic.

I’ve buried a lot of people. Parents, grandparents etc. The pain is unimaginable. I cannot wrap my mind around it being made worse. Not being allowed to say goodbye. Not allowed to have a funeral. And for what? To see these images happening simultaneously. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 15, 2020

Inexcusable on a level we can’t begin to understand or comprehend.

I think a lot of people are underestimating the level of anger here. From people who already feel like they lost everything and have nothing to lose. It’s a bad combination. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 15, 2020

A seriously bad combination.

Bethany shared some DMs.

Some of my DMs. pic.twitter.com/p6QPzJB0ZN — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 15, 2020

Full disclosure, this editor wept briefly reading these messages.

There are no words …

Heartbreaking.

And so help me…if they try to tell us we need to do it all again because of a new wave……. — 🌅 (@aurora_g96) June 15, 2020

Not happening.

What she said.

Not a chance in hell. If my dad’s pastor won’t open up, I’m to the point I will find a Lutheran church who will have his memorial. And I’ll host the reception on my own front lawn. Come and arrest me. Just try. I am 100% done. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 15, 2020

Yup.

Come arrest this editor.

Elderly and others in nursing homes or rehab are isolated and lonely. Isolation and hopelessness lead to depression. Knowing that Governors in some states still have mandates for homes to accept contagious patients makes it all more infuriating. — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) June 15, 2020

Deliberately putting sick people in nursing homes …

I will finally see my dad a few days after his 90th birthday. Only because he has to go in for a procedure. Thankfully with his dementia he really doesn’t know it’s been two days or 3 months. It still hurts my heart because I usually visit every 3-4 days. — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) June 15, 2020

Unacceptable.

We lost my sister to covid in May. We couldn't see her when she was well, or when she got sick. We couldn't even see her in death. No wake, no viewing, no mass, no nothing. She got 9 minutes at a cemetery. — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) June 15, 2020

And if politicians think Americans will stand for this again they are sadly mistaken.

