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Bill Maher Should Ask Jimmy Kimmel to Come on So They Can Compare Notes About Eric Swalwell

Doug P. | 1:14 PM on April 18, 2026
Meme

Former Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell is in some serious hot water after sexual misconduct accusations and also the way he allegedly spent donor money:

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Any Dem donors who couldn't see through that lying scumbag deserved to see their money disappear.

Speaking of seeing through Swalwell, Bill Maher has hosted the former congressman on his show on multiple occasions and now claims that he always thought he was a creep: 

We can't help but wonder how Maher really feels about Adam Schiff, who has also been on his program. 

We'd like to see Maher and Kimmel get together to compare notes about Swalwell.

Kimmel seemed much more chummy with the Dem back in 2024 when Swalwell was projecting himself onto the Republicans: 

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A few months ago when Swalwell made his gubernatorial announcement, Kimmel's audience gave him a standing ovation: 

Kimmel and Maher need to get together and discuss who was onto Swalwell first (if ever) and why they kept inviting him back.

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and dirtbags like Eric Swalwell.

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