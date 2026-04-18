Bill Maher Should Ask Jimmy Kimmel to Come on So They Can Compare Notes About Eric Swalwell

Former Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell is in some serious hot water after sexual misconduct accusations and also the way he allegedly spent donor money:

Eric Swalwell donors footed $500K in hotel bills, including rooms where alleged rapes happened https://t.co/5eKwIKwB6o pic.twitter.com/auzqXl81NI — New York Post (@nypost) April 16, 2026

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Any Dem donors who couldn't see through that lying scumbag deserved to see their money disappear.

Speaking of seeing through Swalwell, Bill Maher has hosted the former congressman on his show on multiple occasions and now claims that he always thought he was a creep:

💥NEW: Bill Maher on Eric Swalwell: "We had him on a couple of times. Ask my staff: I never liked him. I don’t have good gaydar — but I got creepdar. I always thought this guy was a f*cking creep. I never liked him." pic.twitter.com/QCMWJoU0hw — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) April 18, 2026

We can't help but wonder how Maher really feels about Adam Schiff, who has also been on his program.

We'd like to see Maher and Kimmel get together to compare notes about Swalwell.

Kimmel seemed much more chummy with the Dem back in 2024 when Swalwell was projecting himself onto the Republicans:

September, 2024. Eric Swalwell with his good friend Jimmy Kimmel talking about the consequences for women and their bodies if Trump wins the election.



Swalwell: Democrats "stand too much on virtue." pic.twitter.com/Rdzuo347AO — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 11, 2026

A few months ago when Swalwell made his gubernatorial announcement, Kimmel's audience gave him a standing ovation:

As Jimmy Kimmel says "It's horrifying. It’s absolutely horrifying" what Trump is doing, Rep. Eric Swalwell announces he is running for governor of California and Kimmel's audience gives him a standing ovation pic.twitter.com/L9zGrlPpHQ — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) November 21, 2025

Kimmel and Maher need to get together and discuss who was onto Swalwell first (if ever) and why they kept inviting him back.

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