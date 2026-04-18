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'The Manhattan Project': Mamdani Promotes Visionary Idea to Have New Yorkers Using Trash Bins by 2031

Doug P. | 12:32 PM on April 18, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

If New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announcing his hope that the city-run grocery stores he hopes to have open by 2029 (that will be ten times more expensive per square foot than a Whole Foods) wasn't enough proof of the kind of efficiency we've come to expect from socialists, we've got another example.

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It'll turn out to be that the Artemis II mission was put together in less time. 

The time frame is even more mockworthy when we remember that this kind of initiative started when Eric Adams was still the mayor: 

But if any New Yorkers don't want to wait for the city government to spring into action... eventually... they can always take their own action: 

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The time frame Mamdani announced sounds a little like John F. Kennedy's 1961 speech announcing the goal of putting a man on the moon before the end of the decade, except with trash cans. "We do these things not because they are easy, but because there are rats." 

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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