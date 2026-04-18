'The Manhattan Project': Mamdani Promotes Visionary Idea to Have New Yorkers Using Trash Bins by 2031

If New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announcing his hope that the city-run grocery stores he hopes to have open by 2029 (that will be ten times more expensive per square foot than a Whole Foods) wasn't enough proof of the kind of efficiency we've come to expect from socialists, we've got another example.

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Good news for New Yorkers, bad news for rats: all trash will be in rat-proof bins by the end of 2031.



No more black bags on the sidewalks — it’s time to put a lid on it. pic.twitter.com/9lsk23HxLd — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 17, 2026

It'll turn out to be that the Artemis II mission was put together in less time.

Five years to put garbage cans on the streets of NYC. They will call it...the Manhattan Project. https://t.co/dJ7eBrjiMb — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 17, 2026

5 years to buy garbage cans.



Damn, look at that communist efficiency. — D Mc (@Dvmcmr) April 17, 2026

The time frame is even more mockworthy when we remember that this kind of initiative started when Eric Adams was still the mayor:

This video is eerily familiar.... how pathetic! pic.twitter.com/6eKrCPH7OI — Jerzeemommy (@Jerzeemommy) April 17, 2026

But if any New Yorkers don't want to wait for the city government to spring into action... eventually... they can always take their own action:

Good news for New Yorkers: Amazon can deliver rat-proof bins by Sunday



Bad news for New Yorkers: Zohran is gonna do it at 100x the cost by 2031 https://t.co/iM4YfGST0o pic.twitter.com/8wxlbxupFE — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 17, 2026

The time frame Mamdani announced sounds a little like John F. Kennedy's 1961 speech announcing the goal of putting a man on the moon before the end of the decade, except with trash cans. "We do these things not because they are easy, but because there are rats."

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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