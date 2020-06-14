Greta Van Susteren is one of the fairest, most objective, unbiased journalists you will find in this day and age, and that the CDC blackballed her during the pandemic is alarming on many levels. She shared a screenshot of the document acquired via an FOIA request, take a look:

Pretty rotten that the CDC blackballed me from interviews during a pandemic…no one at CDC or WH or anyplace else said my coronavirus reporting was factually wrong…people need to learn what is going on; this blackballing only exposed because of a FOIA request by someone pic.twitter.com/tNwbDJ0oTS — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) June 14, 2020

Yes, people DO need to learn what is going on.

This is really screwed up.

They owe you a public explanation.. — Jerry Roger Riter (@jerryriter) June 14, 2020

That says a lot about their transparency….or lack of. What are they hiding. — benthuman (@rocshuman) June 14, 2020

You are correct Greta. But now what? — John Suncreek (@JohnSuncreek) June 14, 2020

Your reporting doesn't fit their agenda. — Johnathan Keel (@jkeel1) June 14, 2020

That’s what it boils down to, agenda.

Long since gone are the days where journalism was filled with facts and details, replaced with narrative, agenda, and pandering for clicks and taps. And if we ever needed a legitimate media with unbiased and objective reporters it’s NOW.

Sadly that’s nowhere in sight.

This is predictable. It’s how they roll, and just one reason I voted against them. — Widescreen News (@WidescreenNews) June 14, 2020

Are getting close to exposing them as the Frauds they are. Maybe they are afraid the world will find out the have pulled one of the biggest scams of all time — No (@jabber33ad1) June 14, 2020

Stay tuned.

