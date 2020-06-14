Greta Van Susteren is one of the fairest, most objective, unbiased journalists you will find in this day and age, and that the CDC blackballed her during the pandemic is alarming on many levels. She shared a screenshot of the document acquired via an FOIA request, take a look:

Yes, people DO need to learn what is going on.

This is really screwed up.

That’s what it boils down to, agenda.

Long since gone are the days where journalism was filled with facts and details, replaced with narrative, agenda, and pandering for clicks and taps. And if we ever needed a legitimate media with unbiased and objective reporters it’s NOW.

Sadly that’s nowhere in sight.

Stay tuned.

