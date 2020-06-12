Look how peaceful things are in CHAZ … it’s so wonderful. Medical clinics, free music in the evenings, people just doing their own thing, chilling, being free.

Uh-oh.

What’s happening behind that reporter? Ooops, in front of him now.

Why’s he trying to get away from these peaceful CHAZINIANS? CHAZITES?

Does it always have to be in CAPS?

Hrm.

Anyway, watch:

Incredible CNN segment. Reporter says how peaceful it is in CHAZ. One of the protesters crashes the shot and tries to organize people to interrupt the report. Reporter then says “no doubt some of these protesters are armed” (contradicting CNN's report): https://t.co/FBiJaGifZR pic.twitter.com/AnQBI0QOm8 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 12, 2020

We kinda sorta love how they ruined his ‘everything is Kumbaya’ moment, especially as Cooper was babbling about Trump being wrong to suggest he may need to get involved.

So great.

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving outlet.

C’mon, they’re CNN! EL OH EL.

I wrote about the kid glove media treatment of CHAZ in my @FourthWatch email newsletter tonight: https://t.co/04gprfLOA8 Subscribe – for free – here: https://t.co/9wqDhvXGxA pic.twitter.com/DRhWpkSHFT — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 12, 2020

We can’t decide if the Left and media are scared to be honest about what is happening there OR if they’re trying to pretend it’s a success so they don’t have to face the reality of their stupid ideas. Either way Americans are onto them, they might as well come clean and accept the help and assistance the president has offered.

Directly.

@CNN is a joke. Plain and simple. The absolute stupidest most moronic humans on the planet work there. — Mamma Bear Jones (@mamajonesybear) June 12, 2020

Free speech? I dare any reporter to walk in there carrying the American flag as an investigative exercise and see what happens🤣 — Amasa (@dauspol) June 12, 2020

He keeps touching his mask… pic.twitter.com/zkQW92t8uv — Kristal Alfonso (@KristalAlfonso) June 12, 2020

Right?! He’ll infect EVERYONE!

Awesome. Put a fence around the whole place. Have at it. This should be an interesting social experiment. — Jimmy Harkin (@JimmyHarkin) June 12, 2020

Bring in Snake Plissken. pic.twitter.com/wdSTtivHrt — Zed Leppelin (@_Zed_Leppelin) June 12, 2020

We love Snake.

WTF is going on 😂😂😂😂 — ⭐️Freedom in Constitution⭐️ (@woketruth11) June 12, 2020

At this point, all any of us can really do is sit back, watch, and laugh.

***

