New York City … really with Bill de Blasio? REALLY?

Bill seems to think COVID is able to decide who it will and will not infect.

Holy sh*t, right? A virus capable of thought, discrimination, AND racism? Well, at least now we know why they shut us down …

So kidding. Unless, of course, elected officials are dumping sick people into nursing homes but we’re going to bet Bill doesn’t want to talk about that.

Look at this stupid:

Huh?

We get that Bill has pretty much lost most of his support but even the Left has to see how stupid this is, right?

Told you he didn’t have a whole lot of support.

Really, this meme says it all.

***

