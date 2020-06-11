New York City … really with Bill de Blasio? REALLY?

Bill seems to think COVID is able to decide who it will and will not infect.

Holy sh*t, right? A virus capable of thought, discrimination, AND racism? Well, at least now we know why they shut us down …

So kidding. Unless, of course, elected officials are dumping sick people into nursing homes but we’re going to bet Bill doesn’t want to talk about that.

Look at this stupid:

This virus DOES discriminate — because our nation discriminates. We may be beginning to restart but we’re not repeating a broken status quo. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 11, 2020

Huh?

We get that Bill has pretty much lost most of his support but even the Left has to see how stupid this is, right?

Whut? — Big Ed AKA "Murder Hornet" (@Falconeddie1) June 11, 2020

Lol, you big dummy! — Grand Admiral Nick (@admiral_nick) June 11, 2020

And where'd you get your degree in biology? pic.twitter.com/mElWRXRxr4 — Teresa Jackson (@RestoreHonor) June 11, 2020

you're an idiot — Paul Potapa (@PaulPotapa) June 11, 2020

Good, so you're not going to dump sick people in old folks' homes again, right? — Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) June 11, 2020

I see why New Yorkers love you so much. Platitudes > Performance — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) June 11, 2020

Dude, germs don't care about your politics. They are the ultimate leveler. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) June 11, 2020

You turned nursing homes into death camps. You’re the last person in NY to talk about discrimination.

Resign. — JC (@FederalistJC) June 11, 2020

Yeah thats not how it works. — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) June 11, 2020

Shut up and resign already…https://t.co/LgrfbTquGa https://t.co/zhziKZQR1V — The Last Bewildered Samurai (@SilverPatriot1) June 11, 2020

Told you he didn’t have a whole lot of support.

You're not helping. — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) June 11, 2020

This is woke stupidity on parade pic.twitter.com/VEktSY7GIs — BPJ (@bpjauburn) June 11, 2020

This is weapon's grade stupid. — Rob from Jersey (@Robsgymnasium) June 11, 2020

Really, this meme says it all.

***

