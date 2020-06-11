New York City … really with Bill de Blasio? REALLY?
Bill seems to think COVID is able to decide who it will and will not infect.
Holy sh*t, right? A virus capable of thought, discrimination, AND racism? Well, at least now we know why they shut us down …
So kidding. Unless, of course, elected officials are dumping sick people into nursing homes but we’re going to bet Bill doesn’t want to talk about that.
Look at this stupid:
This virus DOES discriminate — because our nation discriminates.
We may be beginning to restart but we’re not repeating a broken status quo.
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 11, 2020
Huh?
We get that Bill has pretty much lost most of his support but even the Left has to see how stupid this is, right?
Whut?
— Big Ed AKA "Murder Hornet" (@Falconeddie1) June 11, 2020
Lol, you big dummy!
— Grand Admiral Nick (@admiral_nick) June 11, 2020
And where'd you get your degree in biology? pic.twitter.com/mElWRXRxr4
— Teresa Jackson (@RestoreHonor) June 11, 2020
you're an idiot
— Paul Potapa (@PaulPotapa) June 11, 2020
Good, so you're not going to dump sick people in old folks' homes again, right?
— Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) June 11, 2020
I see why New Yorkers love you so much.
Platitudes > Performance
— Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) June 11, 2020
Dude, germs don't care about your politics. They are the ultimate leveler.
— Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) June 11, 2020
You turned nursing homes into death camps. You’re the last person in NY to talk about discrimination.
Resign.
— JC (@FederalistJC) June 11, 2020
Yeah thats not how it works.
— BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) June 11, 2020
Shut up and resign already…https://t.co/LgrfbTquGa https://t.co/zhziKZQR1V
— The Last Bewildered Samurai (@SilverPatriot1) June 11, 2020
Told you he didn’t have a whole lot of support.
You're not helping.
— I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) June 11, 2020
This is woke stupidity on parade pic.twitter.com/VEktSY7GIs
— BPJ (@bpjauburn) June 11, 2020
This is weapon's grade stupid.
— Rob from Jersey (@Robsgymnasium) June 11, 2020
— Er|c (@ericm30) June 11, 2020
Really, this meme says it all.
***
