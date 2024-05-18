SHOCKER From The Hill: NOAA Predicts Summer Will Be Hot … Not Quite

'Tis the season for the media to notice the weather.
Like clockwork, every time summer approaches, media outlets begin reporting on weather in a manner designed to promote the climate change narrative.
The latest headline from The Hill is no different.
New predictions for the summer season, released by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center this week, show weather is likely to heat up in almost every corner of the United States. https://t.co/DVoG7bqjZH— The Hill (@thehill) May 18, 2024
You don't say? Weather is likely to heat up in summer? Who could have seen this coming?
Twitter/X users reacted to the obvious post with feigned surprise.
Wait. In the SUMMER?!? https://t.co/A2LgIyu1JT pic.twitter.com/joXJdM5PlO— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) May 18, 2024
Stay calm, everyone.
Heat up in summer. Got it. Great update.— Scotchpilot (@scotchpilot) May 18, 2024
Stellar job by The Hill's tweet writers on this one.
While the post reads simply as 'NOAA predicts it's going to get hot this summer', the actual prediction from NOAA is an 'abnormally hot summer'.
🚨BREAKING 🚨— Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) May 18, 2024
The Hill says it’s going to get warmer when summer arrives. https://t.co/A02kH8a2NR
At least that's a bit more newsworthy, but what exactly is Earth's 'normal' temperature? We doubt anyone can give us a straight answer on this, but it's definitely not a degree or two more than the current temperature, or so we're told.
May 18, 2024
Twitter/X users seem ready for some warmer weather regardless.
Recommended
You know, when I was a kid, this never happened. Clearly, CO2 did this.— Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) May 18, 2024
We're pretty sure we remember summer when we were kids. It was hot then too, but we didn't have air conditioning everywhere, so maybe we just don't notice that the world is about to end due to catastrophic heat these days because we're too comfortable. We doubt it.
Um, that’s why it’s called summer. It gets hot every year. Then once summer is over we have fall and the weather cools until we get to what’s called winter where it gets really cold and will even snow or rain. See, i can make predictions too!— Border_Dawg (@Border_Dawg) May 18, 2024
It's an interesting theory, but we'll have to keep an eye on it and let you know how it works out.
It happens every summer. The weather heats up. I think that’s why they call it summer. pic.twitter.com/ziib3Hl9hI— Dogus Maximus 🏴☠️ (@ZenonPhenom) May 18, 2024
If we melt enough Olafs can we bring the average temperature down?
ARE WE ALL GOING TO DIE— Bill Badey (@10903) May 18, 2024
Yes.
Hang in there folks … the hot takes are sure to be abnormally hot this summer.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member