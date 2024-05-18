SHOCKER From The Hill: NOAA Predicts Summer Will Be Hot … Not Quite

Little Rock Nine: Biden Appears With Black Americans Who Were Blocked From School...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on May 18, 2024
Meme

'Tis the season for the media to notice the weather.

Like clockwork, every time summer approaches, media outlets begin reporting on weather in a manner designed to promote the climate change narrative.

The latest headline from The Hill is no different.

You don't say? Weather is likely to heat up in summer? Who could have seen this coming?

Twitter/X users reacted to the obvious post with feigned surprise.

Stay calm, everyone.

Stellar job by The Hill's tweet writers on this one.

While the post reads simply as 'NOAA predicts it's going to get hot this summer', the actual prediction from NOAA is an 'abnormally hot summer'.

At least that's a bit more newsworthy, but what exactly is Earth's 'normal' temperature? We doubt anyone can give us a straight answer on this, but it's definitely not a degree or two more than the current temperature, or so we're told.

Twitter/X users seem ready for some warmer weather regardless.

We're pretty sure we remember summer when we were kids. It was hot then too, but we didn't have air conditioning everywhere, so maybe we just don't notice that the world is about to end due to catastrophic heat these days because we're too comfortable. We doubt it.

It's an interesting theory, but we'll have to keep an eye on it and let you know how it works out.

If we melt enough Olafs can we bring the average temperature down?

Yes.

Hang in there folks … the hot takes are sure to be abnormally hot this summer.

Tags: CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE THE HILL WEATHER

