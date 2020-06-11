As Twitchy readers know, Ted Cruz called the a-holes who pulled the statue of Christopher Columbus down the ‘American Taliban.’

Twitchy readers also know the Left lost their freakin’ MINDS over this tweet BUT we thought his interaction with Rep. Ilhan Omar was worth sharing on its own. We’re not entirely sure why she felt the need to try and pick a fight with one of the greatest debaters in the Senate, but whatever.

This was organized and led by Indigenous people. Columbus literally started a genocide against them. What a sick thing to say about those taking down monuments to their own oppression. https://t.co/awLxvyXGDZ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 11, 2020

Clutch those pearls a little tighter, Ilhan.

Wrong and wrong.

Read some American history. I dare you. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) June 11, 2020

Just ignorant. — The Magus (@asaganich) June 11, 2020

And now her district is burnt down. And more black oriole have died as the result of the riots. And you support that. — Queen V (@TMIWITW) June 11, 2020

You support a violent mob…that is turning America into Somalia… — Harry Gato (@harrygato) June 11, 2020

Columbus destroyed the Aztecs, a deranged genocidal regime that ravaged their neighbors and engaged in regular human sacrifice. Modern South American cultures were able to survive and thrive because the Aztecs were wiped out. — JoeyJoeJoeJrShabadoo (@SideshowJon36) June 11, 2020

Why do you hate Italians.

Vai a farti fottere. Learn some history. — Denise  (@neeceetx) June 11, 2020

You are so dangerously misinformed it’s scary!! — Rep Phil Andrews (FL28th) (@RepFl25th) June 11, 2020

How about not endorsing Monument Mobs, and let things be taken down legally and safely? Already one protester has been hurt by those impromptu acts. — Sparktacular (@TheMainSpark) June 11, 2020

Ted responded with a short history lesson:

No, he didn’t commit genocide, “literally” or otherwise. He did discover the New World, which led to colonizers, some of whom inadvertently brought disease. Is it your position that it’s inherently immoral to come to America from a foreign land? I’m glad my Dad came from Cuba. https://t.co/Sj2PbwDVdw — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 11, 2020

And then Brave Omar she ran away …

