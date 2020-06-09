Twitter so badly wants to shut James Woods down which tells you he’s over the target … big time.

When they start locking you with no explanation? Yeah.

Twitter offered no explanation for locking my account. I had started posting the names of all police officers who have died in the line of duty this year. I was nowhere near going through the 97 names (as of this date), but I’m guessing it irked one of the lefties in charge. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 9, 2020

If they had locked James for a ‘hateful’ tweet or some other happy horse crap, they’d have sent it to him demanding he remove the evil tweet but this?

This seems fishy.

Actually, our bad, this doesn’t seem fishy, this seems like typical Twitter.

Wondering how that violates TOS? — Trump'sConscience (@c3t1p99) June 9, 2020

Anything that goes against Twitter’s narrative is hate speech, duh.

Spread the word far and wide when they attack us. Mobs and turning over trash cans works in social media too — Ray, Ok Boomer (@Benrayco) June 9, 2020

Twitter must think that revealing the truth about police diminished the narrative of black lives matters and other militant organizations have towards the police. Truth = Racist if it does not simultaneously support a lurch towards communism as the only possible solution. — Chris Denhart (@ChrizDDv3) June 9, 2020

Thank you for doing that, regardless. — Matt (@mwpetty) June 9, 2020

Heaven forbid we #SayTheirNames. — Karina Austin (@mightyredmacaw) June 9, 2020

Saw that and wondered. Ridiculous. You really get under their skin. — Lisa in KY (@LisaM_KY) June 9, 2020

People who tell the truth have a bad habit of doing just that.

