It’s been a few weeks since we last checked in on the one and only Sean Spicier, aka the best parody account on Twitter. Seriously, he’s the only parody who has been around for YEARS who people still mistake for the real deal over and over and over again. And Sean is always good enough to share them on his timeline, what we like to call the Wall of Shame.

Every time we look through his tweets we sort of expect people to figure out he’s not HIM but nope.

Thank goodness.

Imagine being so emotionally rare and thin-skinned that you can’t even be bothered to look for that little blue checkmark before making a total a*s of yourself.

Thank God for Twitter.

Hope that was after you booed him pic.twitter.com/yHL9QD4R45 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 8, 2020

Maybe she missed it but the Democratic Party booed God at their convention.

Doubt Jerry Nadler is to blame for this one pic.twitter.com/hnFc2uOXZo — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 8, 2020

Jerry ‘the Gnome’ Nadler makes Sean Spicer, who by the way isn’t exactly tall, look like a giant. And at least Spicer’s pants fit him and hit at the appropriate place on his body.

Anyone with a mask on complaining they can’t breath pic.twitter.com/KJztQz0YSM — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 7, 2020

Masks make it pretty hard to breathe, fair point.

Heh.

They’ll still eat you dude pic.twitter.com/OGvqaaodV4 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 7, 2020

Pathetic toady, the guy says to the parody account.

And of course with a mask in the picture.

*sigh*

Dance, Sean, DANCE!

Only one of us is hallucinating here pic.twitter.com/qnPgihjDrR — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 5, 2020

So William here is telling a parody it’s on drugs.

We’re pretty sure this is what they call a ‘self-own.’

Don’t worry…you can keep the locks til they say so pic.twitter.com/toKKcmJov5 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 5, 2020

She is THIS angry at him for mocking morons who want to get rid of their police department.

Seriously, social media is awful.

What the Hell is a dumbhead?

I don’t remember any of that pic.twitter.com/u0bBFVLiFi — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 4, 2020

WON’T SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!

These people.

Leno’s gonna be so disappointed in you pic.twitter.com/uwrGF5mVU7 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 3, 2020

Obsessed with Spicer dancing. It’s sorta weird and creepy, right?

You’d think by now they would pic.twitter.com/lxWf507sNj — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 3, 2020

Poor Carrie.

Not sure what else to call someone who votes for democrats. You prefer dipshit? pic.twitter.com/ugogdyNtaf — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 3, 2020

Dipsh*t works.

I slept my way to the top pic.twitter.com/PwRVIPBZDH — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 3, 2020

We KNEW it!

He learned this from Kamala Harris OH SETTLE DOWN WE’RE JUST KIDDING.

Sorta.

No, he prefers bombing hospitals pic.twitter.com/UR4Fq6xrdg — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 2, 2020

Oof.

Actually, the joke comes a little later pic.twitter.com/KdLtvALRHc — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 2, 2020

Sometimes the joke keeps coming pic.twitter.com/jKSzxPcqiM — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 2, 2020

Seriously.

A twofer.

That might be a Wall of Shame record.

Probably right. Thought I met a competent dem one time, turns out they were libertarian pic.twitter.com/DBmczbgfYK — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 2, 2020

Independent maybe?

Yea, but they say Romney’s a nice guy pic.twitter.com/sgh2DcfJB1 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 2, 2020

Always pickin’ on Romney.

They’ll fall right in line and if you vote democrat now, the least I can call you is a democrat pic.twitter.com/iDgwu1n9np — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 1, 2020

Although to be fair, plenty of them are Bernie Sanders supporters and won’t vote for Biden either.

You can but you might want to put a mouthpiece in first pic.twitter.com/vf9EWtVSz5 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 1, 2020

Ummm …

I feel culturally enriched already pic.twitter.com/KWjfbrLyvv — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 1, 2020

You know what? We can’t even.

So does she know it’s not Spicer but thinks he’s a bot OR is she saying Spicer is a bot?

And excuse us but Marina52354596 is super realistic ya’ know.

Pubtard.

That’s a new one.

We agree…see, we don’t need Sharpton pic.twitter.com/j5NsIFYNDV — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 30, 2020

No Sharpton!

Dancing With Antifa pic.twitter.com/9xf1VSFxd5 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 30, 2020

Now that would be a show worth watching.

Sean Spicier for the WIN!

As always.

***

