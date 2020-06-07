Don’t worry, S.E. Cupp is doing her part to virtue-signal and shame people who had nothing to do with George Floyd’s death.

This editor has decided that Cupp is secretly a fan because every Saturday night she gives us something to write about. Looking back a few weeks, we’ve covered her every Sunday. Our favorite was how SHAKEN she was to her core about a bunch of Missourians enjoying Memorial Day weekend.

Especially when she’s now tweeting about which knee people can take.

Sooooo it was Earth-shatteringly BAD for Missourians to enjoy the lake but somehow if we’re not out there protesting (rioting?) we’re not trying to prevent what happened to George Floyd? People, we know we’ve made the joke about something being in the water at CNN but we’re seriously starting to question if we’re even joking.

Could she be any denser?

Wait, don’t answer that.

Things do indeed keep getting dumber by the day.

YOU MUST TAKE A KNEE!!! ELEVENTY!!!

Heh.

Did she though?

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Pathetically facile.

Eloquent for really stupid, right?

Let’s not pretend anyone at CNN understands or has any self-respect.

