Don’t worry, S.E. Cupp is doing her part to virtue-signal and shame people who had nothing to do with George Floyd’s death.

This editor has decided that Cupp is secretly a fan because every Saturday night she gives us something to write about. Looking back a few weeks, we’ve covered her every Sunday. Our favorite was how SHAKEN she was to her core about a bunch of Missourians enjoying Memorial Day weekend.

Especially when she’s now tweeting about which knee people can take.

Pick a knee. The one that knelt on a neck or the one that knelt to try to prevent it. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 7, 2020

Sooooo it was Earth-shatteringly BAD for Missourians to enjoy the lake but somehow if we’re not out there protesting (rioting?) we’re not trying to prevent what happened to George Floyd? People, we know we’ve made the joke about something being in the water at CNN but we’re seriously starting to question if we’re even joking.

Could she be any denser?

Wait, don’t answer that.

Notice how it went from a protest that you weren't allowed to criticize, to one you had to respect, to one you had to *participate in or else you're siding with the murderers* https://t.co/MfhA75GZOJ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 7, 2020

Things do indeed keep getting dumber by the day.

The officer has been fired, charged, and arrested, so tell us were justice has been denied. — 💯All Lives Matter bot (@always_on_hold) June 7, 2020

YOU MUST TAKE A KNEE!!! ELEVENTY!!!

GFY… I can think they are both assholes…. ones a criminal is the only difference — JG (@jgriffith81) June 7, 2020

Kneel all you want — Douglas M (@PsychoSix) June 7, 2020

Heh.

This is you, every time you tweet, "One Girl, One Cupp." pic.twitter.com/1ADoVP4PsB — Toilet Paper Intern 🧻 (@TPaperIntern) June 7, 2020

Did she though?

Pick a boot, which one do you lick for a paycheck? — Manuel A. Cerdan (@ManuelACerdan1) June 7, 2020

Ooh, ooh, we know!

FOH — rm1evo (@rm1evo) June 7, 2020

So, now we have reached the point where if we don't engage in a certain action we are evil? How pathetically facile. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) June 7, 2020

Pathetically facile.

Eloquent for really stupid, right?

I don't have to pick either one actually. — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) June 7, 2020

If more people tried the third option, kneeling to God and not men, most of these problems would fade away. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 7, 2020

The only thing kneeling to strangers prevents is self-respect. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) June 7, 2020

Let’s not pretend anyone at CNN understands or has any self-respect.

***

Related:

‘It isn’t HATE to speak the truth’: J.K. Rowling causes SO MANY meltdowns tweeting about how women are actually WOMEN

‘You LITERALLY got us into this mess’: Lefties trend #STFUHillary after Hillary Clinton tweets about dismantling systemic racism

‘You fixed NOTHING’: Obama’s tweet about wearing orange for National Gun Violence Awareness Day goes OH so very wrong