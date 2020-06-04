Nothing to see here, folks. Just a publisher trying to control the narrative around one of the biggest clusterf**ks in the history of this country.

Now, why oh why would Amazon/Kindle refuse to sell his book? Could it be they only want a certain message out there and Alex asks too many inconvenient questions and points out too many inconvenient facts about COVID? This is nuts.

Amazon, doing its part to make sure you only get ONE message about COVID.

Updated to add:

Damn skippy!

Trending

Because that’s not like 1984 or anything.

FFS, what is happening to this country?!

You know what, don’t answer that.

Ahem. ^

Fair.

That’s an interesting way to look at it … excellent point.

It certainly is starting to feel that way.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

***

Related:

‘Good LORD’: Brit Hume shares video of young women being called ‘racist’ for cleaning up graffiti on federal building (watch)

‘Racism is not dead. But it’s on life-support’: Thomas Sowell drops one helluva TRUTH-BOMB on Democrats about racism

‘Our revolution cannot be stopped’: Project Veritas infiltrates Antifa exposing the terrorist movement and HOLY CRAP (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alex BerensonAmazonCensorhipCOVID