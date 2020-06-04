Nothing to see here, folks. Just a publisher trying to control the narrative around one of the biggest clusterf**ks in the history of this country.

Now, why oh why would Amazon/Kindle refuse to sell his book? Could it be they only want a certain message out there and Alex asks too many inconvenient questions and points out too many inconvenient facts about COVID? This is nuts.

THEY CENSORED IT! It is based entirely on published government data and scientific papers. It doesn’t say coronavirus isn’t real or doesn’t kill people (in fact, the worst-case death toll is likely to be striking to people). And Amazon won’t run it. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 4, 2020

Amazon, doing its part to make sure you only get ONE message about COVID.

Updated to add:

Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2020

Damn skippy!

I've had the pleasure of reading the first part of @alexberenson's book. Yes, it's contrarian. And thoughtful and solidly grounded in facts. If ALL journalists aren't protesting this censorship, we are sealing our own fate. Please, everyone. https://t.co/7AXYWSvs3c — Bethany McLean (@bethanymac12) June 4, 2020

.Amazon.com is refusing to sell @AlexBerenson’s booklet on Covid 19. He has been a leading — perhaps THE leading — dissenter on the paralyzing Covid 19 lockdowns. He draws his information from studies and official data. pic.twitter.com/4TKs2keasO — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 4, 2020

Because that’s not like 1984 or anything.

FFS, what is happening to this country?!

You know what, don’t answer that.

Ahem. ^

What did you expect? — Harold the Cat (@HaroldtheCatLOL) June 4, 2020

Fair.

Let me guess – it's "dangerous and irresponsible." — Jenny S ✨ (@2000jubilee) June 4, 2020

CONGRATS! MUST MEAN IT'S ACCURATE! — Darth Winston (@DarthWinston) June 4, 2020

That’s an interesting way to look at it … excellent point.

Same happened to professor Sucharit Bhakdi from Germany. Amazon didn’t accept his Book — Andreas (@andreasmeier81) June 4, 2020

And now you know what’s really going on. — Rob (@Rob33558477) June 4, 2020

There is no free press anymore — Robin Renee (@gracesbride) June 4, 2020

This is truly horrifying! — Peggy S (@UODuckPeggy) June 4, 2020

Facts, truth, science not allowed, only propaganda. — Lessa (@Sinnersaint39) June 4, 2020

It certainly is starting to feel that way.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

***

Related:

‘Good LORD’: Brit Hume shares video of young women being called ‘racist’ for cleaning up graffiti on federal building (watch)

‘Racism is not dead. But it’s on life-support’: Thomas Sowell drops one helluva TRUTH-BOMB on Democrats about racism

‘Our revolution cannot be stopped’: Project Veritas infiltrates Antifa exposing the terrorist movement and HOLY CRAP (watch)