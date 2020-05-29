So it sounds like the Left needs to decide if the WHO is an expert or not, especially when it comes to whether or not Americans should be forced to wear masks.

Looking at you, Coonman.

Brit Hume shared this from the World Health Organization and guess who shouldn’t be wearing a mask.

This is from the WHO website now. Note who it says should wear a mask and when. https://t.co/V4dSLOZsd4 — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 29, 2020

From the WHO:

If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with COVID-19.

Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.

Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.

Huh, so they say healthy people shouldn’t wear a mask.

Whoda thunk it?

"If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with COVID-19." — AnnaV (@perchance99) May 29, 2020

Oh, wait, that’s right. Everyone not totally inundated with ridiculous bruhaha from the Left.

Does it say reporters only wear them while the cameras are on? — North_Woods_⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@NorthWoodsMike2) May 29, 2020

It has been well established and document from the start of this pandemic that masks are useless in most all situation outside of the few specified in that video. Masks are a lousy preventative measure and an even worse partisan political tool. Facts! — CoachJames Halm 🏀 (@CoachJamesHalm) May 29, 2020

They know those mask do no good against the virus. Still think they own big amount of shares. — Richard Pepper (@Drp985) May 29, 2020

Ok, if we are not in that group can we stop wearing them then ? — SLynn 🇺🇸💙🙏 (@douglas_sherrie) May 29, 2020

The main point being made is that people themselves should be the ones to decide whether or not they want to wear a mask.

Not the government.

This isn’t rocket science.

***

