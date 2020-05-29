So to be fair, Sally Kohn had a decent point here in her first tweet about how the media focus on the violence and rage with the riots in Minneapolis because that is what gets people to watch. They’re not all that interested in covering the real protest because people don’t tune in to see a bunch of peaceful protesters standing together in ‘solidarity.’

This picture is people in Minneapolis protesting the murder of #GeorgeFloyd. The thing about protests is they’re overwhelmingly peaceful but tend to be covered by the media only when fragments turn violent—especially when Black people are leading protests to defend Black lives… pic.twitter.com/ah8NiZiXvm — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) May 29, 2020

Her points were valid.

This is the media perpetuating the same racist narratives used to justify police brutality. Not to mention how the violent acts of Black Americans are exaggerated and attacked, while the violent acts of the state are minimized and defended…. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) May 29, 2020

Still good points … she should have stopped here.

BUT oh no, she had to keep going and bring up the protesters in Michigan because they were EVIL WHITE DUDES WITH GUNS who didn’t break any laws, loot any businesses or set any fires.

… Not to mention the difference between how white ARMED protesters demanding freedom to get a haircut were treated with kid gloves by those same state actors and media outlets, while Black protesters defending their LIVES are not. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) May 29, 2020

Stop comparing the two protests, there are not similar in any way.

They keep taking the focus off George Floyd with this silly narrative that really has nothing to do with what happened in Minneapolis.

It is really awful when 60 buildings spontaneously combust, loot themselves, and Trumpsters try to suggest that "fragments" are turning violent. They're obviously ignoring the enlighted, transformational-leadership in progress.#WhereMyBigAssTVatMuthafucka — 1-800*COUNTRY (@1800COUNTRY) May 29, 2020

And of course, she missed the point.

If at this point you don’t see the injustice and aren’t outraged, you’re not paying attention. Covid is a new infection. Racism is America’s historic disease, and one we have never truly tried to cure. Stand with the protesters. The time for justice is now. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) May 29, 2020

We should stand with the protesters.

Rioters are not protesters.

And WTF with bringing up COVID? Huh?

Do ANY of you leftists have a grain of sense? 🙄 — Blank (@GlenninVirginia) May 29, 2020

Not really, no.

Except for all the looting and burned buildings — 🍀O’Dhonnabhain🦉 (@ODhonnabhain) May 29, 2020

Yeah, except for all of that CRIME.

Totally peaceful.

