If Rick Wilson didn’t spend so much time telling the world how right he is about everything it wouldn’t be so funny when he was wrong … ok, so it might be but you get our point. We understand that Rick’s bread and butter is ‘ORANGE MAN BAD’ but we’re starting to wonder if maybe he should put the Twitter down for just a little bit.

Go outside.

Oh, and calm down, he should wear a mask.

Seriously, Nixon?

1/ Since y'all are all too young to remember this, and since I was only 5 at the time, there's some ancient history here to be considered. In the 1968 race, Roger Ailes told Nixon — I'd have to look it up as to the exact date — to pivot from Vietnam to the post-King riots. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 29, 2020

2/ Nixon went full-on "law and order" not only as a signifier about African Americans but also about the hippy proto-Bernie Bros in Chicago. Ailes knew a secret; "law and order" was a code for race *and* for culture anxiety in 1968. The Ailes campaign DNA is wired… — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 29, 2020

3/ …deeply into Trump's brain. (And don't fool yourself; Bill Clinton leveraged it also) The language, the "Silent Majority" crap, the aggrieved culture war whining is 1968 with a modern beat. He *wants* the coverage of burning buildings. He *wants* the cops v protesters. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 29, 2020

4/ By later today, you'll see a millions post about law and order backing a lawless and orderless Administration led by a criminal. Bannon, Miller, and the rest of the alt-reich Trumpers ADORE this culture war. Irony has been dead for some time now and is stinking up the place. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 29, 2020

5/ Only a jury can bring justice to the murderer of George Floyd, but he's about to become a hero of the Trump world, a symbol of the poor, oppressed cops (sarcasm tone, people) who just have so much stress they have to murder an unarmed black man on the street. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 29, 2020

We’re also not seeing the Right celebrate or defend Chauvin.

6/ This is the culture war at its most cynical and dark, and Trump and his allies will be talking about the "long, hot summer" any time now. They're ALREADY modeling how the rioting plays for campaign messaging, I promise you. Also, 103,000 Americans are dead. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 29, 2020

Oh, and his little exploitation of those who have passed from the virus is especially sh*tty.

Told you, dude is broken and obsessed.

When all you have is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. — George Morris (@GWMorris) May 29, 2020

Seriously get help. Nobody thinks that, well except you the guy that thought up that scenario in your fevered elitist closeted racism. You see the world as YOU are not as it is, and I gotta say Rick how you see it is pretty bigoted and gross. You should probably look into that. — Nikkidarkangel (@YAlabaster) May 29, 2020

This does feel a little bit like he’s projecting. Like when he made fun of ‘flyover country’ on CNN? Yeah.

You’re a f*cking moron Rick. Not one voice from "Trump world" has said anything to praise the officer who murdered George Floyd. Across the party we’ve been united in condemning this as a cold blooded murder. The President has condemned it and has the DOJ going after it too. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 29, 2020

File this nonsense with the "I guarantee you @DonaldJTrumpJr will be in jail in blah blah blah months….."https://t.co/AUJsuoSW61 — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) May 29, 2020

It’s all he’s got.

Please provide the links showing those on the right who are supporting the police, specifically the officer who killed Floyd. — Rock Chalk (@NotZacksMom) May 29, 2020

