We realize that folks like Julia Ioffe need to play identity politics because it’s all they really have but c’mon, trying to compare the Minneapolis riots to the protesters in Michigan? Stop it. That’s clearly gas lighting of the highest order:

So the time when armed protestors stormed the Michigan state capital was fine…because they didn’t take anything? #looting — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) May 28, 2020

No, because they didn’t break any laws.

We assume if they had stolen items, destroyed property, assaulted people, and set fires they’d have been treated the same way.

But we’re just spitballin’.

They were protesting for their freedoms to spread and catch the coronavirus! Get with the program, Ioffe. — Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) May 28, 2020

They’re such as*holes.

We’d ask if you guys remember Wajahat as the guy who crapped all over middle America with Rick Wilson on CNN but we know nobody can remember who he is so we won’t bother. Others were more than happy to step in and explain why the comparison was stupid.

They also didn’t break any laws. So there’s that. — Travis (@GreatBelin) May 28, 2020

Martin Luther King Said that he wished that his children will be charged by the content of their character, and not the color of their skin. You have demonstrated you see nothing but their skin color. cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/yuY9xidQfB — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 28, 2020

Hey, if the protesters in Michigan set buildings on fire and stole a bunch of televisions we’d absolutely agree about their being similar but considering they didn’t break any laws at all? Eh.

Breaking the law to protest vs not breaking the law to protest. It’s not a difficult concept. Ask yourself this, why didn’t the looters “storm” the Capital to protest? — Non-Jags Board Game Guy (@MoviePaul) May 28, 2020

You’d think by now they’d know their racism card is overplayed buuut nope.

This is one of the lamest attempts at false equivalence I've seen. — Reuenthal_800 (@MAurelius161180) May 28, 2020

Please list those that were injured and anything that was destroyed or stolen. Race has nothing to do with this. And you know it. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) May 28, 2020

Are you really this obtuse or do you just enjoy stirring the shit. Because if that’s the case, you really should be required to lick the spoon. — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) May 28, 2020

You are not a serious person. — Brian O'Kelley (@BrianOKelley1) May 28, 2020

Because that’s all there is to it, huh? No one out here is losing a job or running out of money and food, because you’re not. Empathy is your middle name. — Add your name (@corrcomm) May 28, 2020

Is this a parody account? — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) May 28, 2020

I'm sorry, "stormed" …. you mean were legally allowed to enter and did not cause a scene? This false comparison is getting beyond the joke. — Demon Lord Elf Unleashed™ of Florida (@TheRogue_Elf) May 28, 2020

The derp is strong with these two.

