We have seen several photos and videos posted on social media of the riots in Minneapolis on Wednesday but this thread does a really good job of showing the progression throughout the day from when they started looting Target to when the ‘fires’ started.

It’s actually really well-done, take a look:

Target being looted rn pic.twitter.com/Fn3asoD9U1 — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

We couldn’t help but notice a lot of what’s being ‘shopped’ is home goods.

Think maybe being pent up in their homes and losing their jobs had anything to do with this? Gosh …

Yikes.

Meanwhile across the street, police are armored up and firing on protesters pic.twitter.com/tdadCB4pLW — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

Across the street.

Alrighty.

People have erected their own barricade using Target carts pic.twitter.com/5onNjdzFw2 — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

A Target-cart fort!

Things are heating up pic.twitter.com/uDJJfD2fBm — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

Tear gas fired. Protesters regroup with milk and what appear to be to pick-ups full of barricade supplies pic.twitter.com/WNcl6rNG3J — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

As the sun starts to go down it always gets worse …

Meanwhile, Target still being looted. It’s been over 3 hours. Many are wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/LZ4dAGHgMT — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

There couldn’t have been much left at this point, right? Wow.

These guys say they support the protests but not the looting. Showed up to help this tobacco store owner stop people from breaking in pic.twitter.com/x2FMQiQwVK — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

Most people support the protests because there are no words to adequately describe how awful what happened to George Floyd is but the looting? C’mon.

Autozone and Target are on fire pic.twitter.com/GQ1vu8DJpx — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

Now it’s a real riot.

Police gained ground on Lake to let fire fighters through. (Nobody breaking into the library) pic.twitter.com/IFkMaVCFlp — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

Sorry, we did sort of giggle at the note about the library.

Police spraying tear gas. To move people east along Lake pic.twitter.com/9batXFDzrR — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

Looting US Bank pic.twitter.com/Iai0BrwyhY — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

Looters moving east along Lake pic.twitter.com/1WfFsNoHLD — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

Viruses, locusts, now riots.

Ok SMOD. Any day now.

***

Related:

‘Not nearly as lethal or harmful as advertised’: Here’s what the CDC report ACCIDENTALLY just admitted about COVID

Kathy Griffin FLIPS OUT when DC Examiner editor shares they have reached out to Secret Service for comment on her ‘threat’