Richard Grenell is our new spirit animal.

True story.

It’s sort of like how we enjoy watching Kayleigh McEnany destroy the press … they don’t know how to deal with people in these positions who don’t mind punching back. So of course, they call them trolls.

Whatever.

We call them badas*es.

Look at this exchange between Richard and Dr. Andreas Nick, Head of German Delegation to Parliamentary Assembly:

For a generation, each and every US Ambassador I got to know personally – career dipomat or political appointee alike – used to leave his post as a highly respected figure and trusted friend of Germany. Now someone leaves issuing threats as if he were representing a hostile power — Dr. Andreas Nick (@DrAndreasNick) May 25, 2020

Grumble grumble, we don’t like dealing with people who call us on our BS. *shakes tiny fist at the sky*

Richard responded quite politely:

You always wanted me to stop asking you publicly to pay your NATO obligations and calling for an end to Nord Stream 2. But these are US policies. And I work for the American people. https://t.co/AK240eMM3H — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 25, 2020

He works for the American people.

What a novel idea.

And damn right, he does.

Another interaction we thought you’d enjoy:

Grenexit. Germany breathes a collective sigh of relief https://t.co/UF7nE2hDcF — Noah Barkin (@noahbarkin) May 24, 2020

They just can’t deal with him.

Hilarious, right?!

His response tells you WHY …

You make a big mistake if you think the American pressure is off. You don’t know Americans. https://t.co/QeplKk7lIt — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 24, 2020

YES!

Ok, this editor may have done a teensy little fist pump reading this tweet.

YOU’RE NOT THE BOSS OF US.

***

