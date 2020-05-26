It is just this editor or does Joe Biden look like some sort of creepy mannequin in his mask and dark sunglasses? Maybe a mannequin you’d see falling apart at a Good Will? Maybe one of America’s Most Wanted?

Oh settle down, it’s a joke.

And he looks ridiculous, sorry not sorry.

Even Brit Hume noticed:

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

Biden has been in a basement for months … EL OH EL.

What the heck is he protecting people from by wearing a mask in a cemetery?

And they could easily distance OUTSIDE.

C’mon, he was virtue signaling and we all know it.

Well, maybe not all of us.

Uh, he was around a lot of people. Guess you don't know how events involving a presidential candidate work, do you, Karen? — Bruce Rheins (@BruceRheins) May 25, 2020

Oh FFS, would someone PLEASE TELL THESE PEOPLE how the ‘Karen’ dig works?

Cripes.

Bruce is the Karen here.

It’s like when the Left started trying to use ‘snowflake’ and ‘triggered.’ Freakin’ painful.

Uh, he was visiting a cemetery and had been in quarantine for weeks. The video showed no one within six feet of him beside his wife. So what was the mask for, other than to virtue signal? — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

Heh.

Photo op?

A President takes measures to protect others. That's what a mask does. That's what a competent President would have done, months ago: on testing, on PPE, on social distancing. And many fewer Americans would be grieving today. https://t.co/MoDU0qvtMV — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) May 25, 2020

Ugh, this freakin’ guy. You remember Ronald yes? Ronald is one of the idjits who told thousands of New Yorkers to go to Chinatown during one of the most dangerous times for the virus to prove America isn’t racist since mean ol’ Trump banned travel from China.

Think it’s a coincidence that tens of thousands of New Yorkers have died from the virus?

Biden was visiting a cemetery with his wife. Both have been quarantined for weeks. So what others was protecting, pray tell? https://t.co/yR1xbI0V5Q — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

What he said.

Secret service, the people working there who greeted him, YOUR COLLEAGUES IN THE MEDIA COVERING HIM. — Eric Schmeltzer 🇺🇸 (@JustSchmeltzer) May 25, 2020

OMG, NOT THE MEDIA.

He’s been quaranatined for weeks. Can’t you read? How was he going to infect those people. — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 26, 2020

We’re starting to wonder if they can read as well.

I would take this whole debate more seriously if just one of these Biden supporters would call out @GovernorVA for not wearing a mask AND interacting with people at the beach this weekend. https://t.co/C9UsCVb2FK — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 26, 2020

There it is.

Wouldn’t hold your breath.

***

