S.E. Cupp is on a roll lately, and not in a good way. Over the weekend she voiced her displeasure with adult Americans DARING to do something adult Americans like to do during Memorial Day weekend, and then last night she decided to pick on the mental wellness of Trump.

We’re fairly certain someone so TDS-infected has zero room to talk about the mental well-being of anyone else:

This is obsessive, delusional, unhealthy behavior. He’s fixated on something that is not real. The President is not well. https://t.co/Gg7ZO6yWxh — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 25, 2020

Except it is very real.

What’s not real is the idea that CNN is actually a news outlet.

FYI.

You sided with the rest of the dumbass media about Covington. I’d sit your ass down. — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) May 25, 2020

Awww, seems Cupp has a short memory.

The #RussianCollusion fantasy was not real.#Obamagate, in which a Presidential Administration used the national security apparatus to spy on a political rival and incoming President, is quite real.https://t.co/JX0ho6OryV — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) May 25, 2020

“Something that is not not real” was the Trump-Russia investigation, perpetrated by a group of seditious 0bamaite conspirators to overthrow the President. #ObamaGate is very real. If you were an actual journalist you’d understand that. But you’re just another grifter. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) May 25, 2020

Something in the water at CNN.

Has to be.

Not real? You mean like Russia Russia Russia? 🙄 — Ginny (@ginkates) May 25, 2020

It’s real and it’s not going away.

And there’s not a damn thing you (of all people🥴) can do about it. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) May 25, 2020

Well if that ain’t the pot calling the Kettle Black — Ken (Papa) Schmidt🇺🇸 (@Papa7326) May 25, 2020

ObamaGate is far more real than Russian Collusion ever was — The Matt and Bryan Guy (@BryGuy59er) May 25, 2020

Self awareness. What is it? — GluedThumbs, ESQ (@GluedThumbs) May 25, 2020

Pretty sure no one at CNN could tell us.

The evidence is extensive, and documented under oath. — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) May 25, 2020

You obsessed over Russian collusion for over 3 years…. might want to sit this one out. — cr (@propatriots) May 25, 2020

It's literally real and well evidenced. Maybe people who pushed the collusion hoax for three years should sit this one out. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 25, 2020

But hey, nice try, female version of Brian Stelter.

***

Related:

Except we DO know better: Brit Hume shares thread taking apart lie ‘Team Apocalypse’ is using to fight against ENDING lockdowns

‘LIAR and a hack!’ Soledad O’Brien dragged for BLATANTLY lying about Nikki Haley’s Confederate flag comments to defend Biden

At least it wasn’t blackface this time? Kirstie Alley REKT Ralph Northam for being sans mask at Virginia Beach in 1 hilarious tweet