As Twitchy readers know, Governor Ralph ‘Coonman’ Northam visited the very busy Virginia Beach without a mask just over 24 hours after he talked about making it mandatory for Virginians to wear masks. Yeah, he’s an a*s-nugget of epic proportions and we’ll just add this to the list of stupid he gets away with because he’s a Democrat.

Except maybe this time he won’t get away with it completely because even Kirstie Alley called him out:

So if I retweet this is this political?🤣 https://t.co/BrKvbIZ85o

No. Ralphie trying to make 8.5 million Virginians wear a mask SIX WEEKS AFTER the COVID peak in Virginia is political.

Making fun of him for being a hypocritical dbag is not.

It’s accurate.

Pointing out his hypocrisy isn't political. I applaud you for doing so. This is my governor out and about violating his own orders while my county is still in lockdown. — 🇺🇸🌸🍊🧡💋southerngalpal🌸🍊🧡💋🇺🇸 (@belleofva) May 24, 2020

He is this editor’s governor as well, and tomorrow he may announce we all have to wear masks to leave our homes.

While he spent the weekend basking in the sun without a mask and definitely standing closer than six feet apart. You can’t take a selfie if you’re six feet apart, you know?

Isn’t it weird how it’s safe to be out at the beach without a mask on a Friday but not the following Tuesday? pic.twitter.com/gc1OzTG8jG — Kim downing (@worrywrt29_kim) May 25, 2020

He just sucks.

Nope. Just evidence that even he knows the truth. It's time to stop scaring people and get back to life as normal — Lane Holbrook (@lane_holbrook) May 24, 2020

Truth is never political. Truth does not know politics. Truth has no agenda. Truth is simply the TRUTH. Free your mind and the rest will follow. — Q Dawg 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@QDawg555) May 24, 2020

Was he in blackface? — Jim MaddestDogTM ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JimMaddestdog) May 25, 2020

the Gov loves being in the spotlight, any press is good press pic.twitter.com/da44lhaDOs — joe havrilla (@joeharv68) May 24, 2020

Never gets old.

Certain Blue State Governors have no idea how much their Democratic Lockdowns are backfiring out here. We'll remember in November. — Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) May 24, 2020

Sadly, the good people of Virginia can’t even hold an election over Ralph’s head because he can’t run again anyway.

And he was planning on Tuesday to order the rest of us in the entire state to wear a mask anytime we're outside. Good luck with that. — mamamia (@virginiacracker) May 24, 2020

#WeWillNotComply

It's a health tweet, you're just expressing concern about a fellow citizen's health and safety! — Christopher Carroll (@Chriscarroll50) May 24, 2020

HA HA HA HA

There ya’ go!

Kirstie is just worried for Northam.

At least he wasn’t wearing a hood. — Laura ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@NonsenseEnd) May 24, 2020

Hard to believe this is real life, right?

***

Related:

‘Ooh, homemade MASKS’: #AtKarensGarageSale spells bad (but hilarious) news for Alyssa Milano and all ‘Karens’ looking to speak to the manager

UH-OH Biden: Charlamagne Tha God tells Joy Reid it’s time to stop putting burden on black voters to show up for Dems in powerful interview (watch)

AG takes Gov. GRETCH Whitmer and her lockdown APART in 1 helluva fact-check thread (includes nursing home beating incident)