As Twitchy readers know, Governor Ralph ‘Coonman’ Northam visited the very busy Virginia Beach without a mask just over 24 hours after he talked about making it mandatory for Virginians to wear masks. Yeah, he’s an a*s-nugget of epic proportions and we’ll just add this to the list of stupid he gets away with because he’s a Democrat.
Except maybe this time he won’t get away with it completely because even Kirstie Alley called him out:
So if I retweet this is this political?🤣 https://t.co/BrKvbIZ85o
— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) May 24, 2020