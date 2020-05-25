Nikki Haley was her usual, awesome self responding to the ugliness of Joe Biden’s comment about black Americans who ‘ain’t black’ if they don’t vote for him. Haley has a seriously powerful way with words, especially on Twitter when she responded to Harris Faulkner’s even more powerful comments about fighting against the notion that she’s not black enough since she doesn’t vote a certain way.

Arrogant and entitled indeed.

You KNOW what Haley said resonated because Soledad O’Brien crawled out from under her little bridge to completely and blatantly misquote her on the Confederate flag:

Yeah, Soledad left the most important parts of her comments out.

We know, you’re not surprised.

Here’s part the part of the transcript we believe Soledad is referring to:

That brings me to the subject of the Confederate flag that flies on the State house grounds. For many people in our state, the flag stands for traditions that are noble. Traditions of history, of heritage, and of ancestry.

The hate filled murderer who massacred our brothers and sisters in Charleston has a sick and twisted view of the flag. In no way does he reflect the people in our state who respect and, in many ways, revere it. Those South Carolinians view the flag as a symbol of respect, integrity, and duty. They also see it as a memorial, a way to honor ancestors who came to the service of their state during time of conflict. That is not hate, nor is it racism.

At the same time, for many others in South Carolina, the flag is a deeply offensive symbol of a brutally oppressive past. As a state we can survive, as we have done, while still being home to both of those viewpoints. We do not need to declare a winner and a loser here. We respect freedom of expression, and that for those who wish to show their respect for the flag on their private property, no one will stand in your way.

So either she didn’t do her homework or she deliberately misquoted Haley to make her look bad. We’re going with the second option because we’re pretty sure Soledad knew better, she just didn’t care.

Others must have been familiar with what Haley actually said because WHOA NELLY, talk about a whole lotta backfire.

It’s over 80k likes now.

Good to know her followers are as dense as she is.

Soledad isn’t really ‘media,’ we’re not entirely sure what she is.

Anything to defend Joe Biden, right Soledad?

