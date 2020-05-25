Nikki Haley was her usual, awesome self responding to the ugliness of Joe Biden’s comment about black Americans who ‘ain’t black’ if they don’t vote for him. Haley has a seriously powerful way with words, especially on Twitter when she responded to Harris Faulkner’s even more powerful comments about fighting against the notion that she’s not black enough since she doesn’t vote a certain way.

I have struggled with Biden’s recent remarks. They were gut wrenchingly condescending. Regardless of color, gender, or class, to label any individual with what he or she is expected to think, believe, and vote is demeaning and disrespectful. Not to mention arrogant and entitled. https://t.co/L1sJ36RNfz — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 23, 2020

Arrogant and entitled indeed.

You KNOW what Haley said resonated because Soledad O’Brien crawled out from under her little bridge to completely and blatantly misquote her on the Confederate flag:

Nikki Haley told conservative radio host Glenn Beck that the Confederate flag symbolized “service, sacrifice and heritage”, so her tweet here is all kinds of bullshit. https://t.co/6iU7uy1V2P — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) May 24, 2020

Yeah, Soledad left the most important parts of her comments out.

We know, you’re not surprised.

Here’s part the part of the transcript we believe Soledad is referring to:

That brings me to the subject of the Confederate flag that flies on the State house grounds. For many people in our state, the flag stands for traditions that are noble. Traditions of history, of heritage, and of ancestry. The hate filled murderer who massacred our brothers and sisters in Charleston has a sick and twisted view of the flag. In no way does he reflect the people in our state who respect and, in many ways, revere it. Those South Carolinians view the flag as a symbol of respect, integrity, and duty. They also see it as a memorial, a way to honor ancestors who came to the service of their state during time of conflict. That is not hate, nor is it racism. At the same time, for many others in South Carolina, the flag is a deeply offensive symbol of a brutally oppressive past. As a state we can survive, as we have done, while still being home to both of those viewpoints. We do not need to declare a winner and a loser here. We respect freedom of expression, and that for those who wish to show their respect for the flag on their private property, no one will stand in your way.

So either she didn’t do her homework or she deliberately misquoted Haley to make her look bad. We’re going with the second option because we’re pretty sure Soledad knew better, she just didn’t care.

Others must have been familiar with what Haley actually said because WHOA NELLY, talk about a whole lotta backfire.

No. She didn't. No wonder no one wants to hire you, "journalist." — Mo Mo (@molratty) May 24, 2020

There are very few more dishonest or hate-filled people on Twitter than Soledad O'Brien. Her tweet below is an utter misrepresentation of Nikki Haley's statement and position. Meanwhile, she gets 25K likes for this outright lie. https://t.co/q92nsB1qE4 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 24, 2020

It’s over 80k likes now.

Good to know her followers are as dense as she is.

Reason no. 2,385,938 we don't trust the media. — Corona Mask Maker (@radical1979) May 24, 2020

Soledad isn’t really ‘media,’ we’re not entirely sure what she is.

Another failed "journalism" attempt. This is exactly the reason the public can't stand the MSM. You complain about memes being edited but are willing to outright lie Twitter. Nut up and post a link for your followers to see what she really said. — scott coleman (@bandphan) May 25, 2020

You get a lot of things wrong when you tweet. This is another example. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) May 25, 2020

How have you not deleted this lie https://t.co/ESFV9ZxTgw https://t.co/MCZsqUMJf3 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 24, 2020

You are a liar and a hack. Delete your account. — Toilet Paper Intern 🧻 (@TPaperIntern) May 25, 2020

So your party is now cool with a governor in blackface and a presidential candidate who feels that he owns black Americans and can define their race? Damn, Biden killed racial equality even faster than he killed the #MeToo movement — Victor Nikki (@HapkidoBigDad) May 24, 2020

This is a partial quote from when she was talking about how she had *removed* that flag from government buildings. Your partisan yellow journalism is noted. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 24, 2020

You are a liar pic.twitter.com/yxZEsWQWoA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 24, 2020

Anything to defend Joe Biden, right Soledad?

