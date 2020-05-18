Governor Greg Abbott was good enough to do the work for us and post an easy-to-read ‘chart’ of sorts comparing the four most populous states including income tax, budgets, and of course, COVID response and numbers.

Guess of the four states which are governed by a Republican versus a Democrat?

This.

Is.

Great.

Hmmm …

Abbott +1

Gloating over other states’ tragedies is not a good look, Governor. Perhaps instead we should show sympathy for their losses. Otherwise that low “morality” comes across more as a fact than as a typo. We’re better than this. Signed, a Texan. — Ashley (@anr131) May 18, 2020

Okay, Karen.

Wait, Karen is so overplayed. We need a new ‘Karen.’

Ethel? Susan? Barb?

That’s why abbott is reopening so quick. Unemployment’s running out gonna have to take a loan from the feds. Plus he was a pawn in the Dallas publicity stunt. I’m sad I live in Texas under this man. — kyle pittillo (@toe7685) May 18, 2020

Then move, ya’ nob.

Coronavirus Cases New York:

April 15: 11,661

May 15: 2,920

Down 75% Texas:

April 15: 996

May 15: 2012

Up 102% — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 18, 2020

REEEEEEEEEE!

Texas is open, Keith.

NY is not.

Cases increasing doesn’t really matter when they’re increasing tests as well … but hey, whatever makes Keith feel better.

I like Governors who can spell and do math. — Hoag in da House (@HoagML) May 18, 2020

Hurr derrr.

The governor didn't create the graphic, he just shared it. — The Bible Tells Me So (@MikeHardin63) May 18, 2020

Since the Left can’t meme they don’t understand how it usually works.

Don’t be too hard on them.

That’s our job.

***

Related:

HELL YES! The Atilis Gym opens in SPITE of NJ lockdown and what happens when the cops show up is freakin’ AWESOME (watch)

‘GAWD you suck at this!’ Ana Navarro’s lame attempt to ‘list’ Obama’s scandals versus Trump’s goes OH so very wrong

D’OH! Donna Brazile thinks sharing WaPo piece pushing differences between Tara Reade and Blasey-Ford is smart, she thought wrong