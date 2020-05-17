As we promised several weeks (months) ago when the COVID lockdowns started all across the country, we have included at least one article each week from our favorite parody account on Twitter, Sean Spicier. We did miss one week when he seemed to be away from the social media giant, but luckily since then, we have had plenty of ‘self-owns’ from the Left who STILL think he’s Sean Spicer to share with you.

Honestly, we keep waiting for these yahoos to figure out what’s going on because not only have we been writing about him for YEARS, his bio literally says he’s not Spicer.

But then again, if they’re too lazy or simple to look for the little blue check they’re likely too lazy or simple to read a bio.

Have fun.

Right, he only influences Israeli elections pic.twitter.com/0wHLGsTkbk — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 6, 2020

Wait, what?

Isn’t that the whole point of endorsing someone?

HA HA HA HA HA

He literally hasn’t been a press secretary for years now, dude.

Good news…looks like Twitter works from non-extradition treaty countries as well pic.twitter.com/UVezaho9pC — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 8, 2020

We love when he kicks people like Comey, especially when he’s babbling about ‘honest, competent leadership.’ Like Comey would know honest, competent leadership even if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

Sorry, Tom…I said we see you, not we know you are pic.twitter.com/sSarb3OWF8 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 8, 2020

What a poet Tom is.

I hope China sees this, bro https://t.co/N7RYgaTU5G — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 10, 2020

Yeah, bro.

We’re not entirely sure what was racist or demonizing about Sean’s tweet to Brian Schatz but this ‘Blue Man’ fellow is definitely demonizing the U.S.

Maybe the second dumbest pic.twitter.com/98NL6SvFmD — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 11, 2020

Maybe?

Make it the third! pic.twitter.com/nVuqSbR2wH — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 12, 2020

Like fish in a barrel.

If it saves one kid, it’s worth it pic.twitter.com/ZhFZrrKJjK — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 12, 2020

Hey man, a vaccine for liberalism would save hundreds of thousands of lives.

No justice, no bleach pic.twitter.com/ToXV2NxIzu — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 14, 2020

Huh?

Sorry, hair brushing can be optional pic.twitter.com/qrUma3QFoW — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 14, 2020

Yeah, how dare you.

Dude. Look. For. The. Blue. Checkmark.

These Yelp reviewers are getting out of hand pic.twitter.com/9zCOHt48Zz — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 14, 2020

Yelp reviews are the worst.

Oh, and one more …

Couldn’t let the week go by without checking in with Sean.

Shew!

***

