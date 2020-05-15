The one thing we will miss when this 2020 election is over is watching clips of Joe Biden acting like … well, Joe Biden. You know it’s bad when even the journalists who are clearly trying to make it easy for ol’ Joe can’t save him from himself.

For example, watch Joe try and talk to a recording.

Oh nothing much, just Joe Biden trying to converse with a pre-recorded question pic.twitter.com/CEC4Rs5d3T — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) May 15, 2020

Yeah yeah yeah, Biden is gonna Biden. But still …

And ok, we all know he’s sitting in front of some set they put together in his basement to make him look he’s in his office or whatever. Stop. Take the old man out of the basement, it’s time.

Made the same face.

I laughed way too hard at this lol — Stefano (@stefanowilder) May 15, 2020

Just a record player, Joe. — eGeek🌟🌟🌟 (@enlight3nedgeek) May 15, 2020

Like back when FDR was president and they had television.

Right? That’s what Joe said.

Or was he talking about you know, the thing?

One step away from talking to bushes — Matt (@MatthewMaryland) May 15, 2020

via GIPHY

I just can't. 😂😂😂🤣 Hi! Thank you for participating! Omg! 😂😂😂 — Ang🇺🇸 (@Fergie1411) May 15, 2020

These moving pictures are amazing, –BIDEN, probably. — NotWithAnybody (@NotWithAnybody) May 15, 2020

Annnd we’re dead.

Thanks a lot.

***

