It’s been fascinating to watch Democrats and the rest of the legacy media lose their minds over Catherin Herridge covering what we’re seeing come out about the Obama administration, especially since she works at CBS. And by fascinating we mean predictable, annoying, and shameful.

They can easily brush off Fox News or any other outlet covering #ObamaGate and shriek ‘right-wing bias,’ but not so much when it’s CBS.

So of course, Democrats are going after Herridge herself.

It’s what they do.

Nothing to see here, just a coordinated attack on a journalist by a Democratic presidential campaign & Democrats in Congress because they hate that CBS News is covering developments like FISA, John Durham, Russian disinfo & Steele Dossier, HPSCI transcripts, Flynn, & unmaskings. pic.twitter.com/bbaEdwOoQB — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 15, 2020

Call it what it is, folks. #ObamaGate

Democrats on Capitol Hill have grown particularly irked by Catherine Herridge's work, believing she’s become a de facto clearing house for conservative conspiracy theorists who want to give their material the veneer of mainstream objectivityhttps://t.co/uCqHCBAdA1 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 15, 2020

‘Particularly irked.’

Boo freakin’ hoo.

From The Daily Beast:

When Attorney General William Barr wanted to defend a decision that thousands of the Department of Justice alumni called indefensible, he knew just the reporter to turn to. Catherine Herridge has a long history on the justice beat. She also possesses one of the rarer attributes in TV journalism: a massive mainstream platform, serving now as CBS’s senior investigative correspondent. And she has reporting roots at the nation’s leading conservative media outlet, having made the jump late last year from Fox News, where she served for 20 years.

Working to discredit her and accusing her of bias while they openly flaunt their own bias.

Aren’t they adorable?

Glenn Greenwald wrote a great thread on this:

There’s a vanishingly small number of journalists at mainstream TV and print outlets who don’t feed at the same trough of official sources & groupthink. @CBS_Herridge is one. Therefore – following the lead of the Biden campaign’s attack on her – she now must be destroyed: https://t.co/zQ5A2iMh85 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 15, 2020

Fall in line or they’ll destroy you.

Yup.

There was more diversity of thought and opinion and more questioning of orthodoxies at the standard 1975 Politburo meeting than there is on US cable outlets & in the largest newspapers. How many Russiagate conspiracy theorists were *ever* challenged or questioned on CNN/MSNBC? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 15, 2020

Challenged.

Heh.

One of the many problems with the US media is that as jobs disappear, young journalists are increasingly deterred from questioning or challenging prevailing media narratives because it can be career-destroying. The overwhelming incentive is to affirm media pieties or stay quiet. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 15, 2020

Yesterday I watched Dems attack the program we produced & accompanying article – on new docs showing the sham prosecution of Flynn – by insisting unmasking is routine. The program never mentioned unmasking: they were attacking a show they hadn't watched.https://t.co/dGon961uzY — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 15, 2020

Of course, they were. They want all of this to go away sooner than later which is so very, very telling.

But the more important point is these Dems saw a reference to "new documents" about Flynn in the article's headline & assumed it was about unmasking, because the cable shows they watch never told them about these explosive new docs incriminating Russigatehttps://t.co/nPUrMyNWAF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 15, 2020

"She sat down at our lunch table and we think she's a bitch" https://t.co/aUInaLVIne — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 15, 2020

Basically.

***

