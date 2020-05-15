Sooo … we know being locked down affects everyone a bit differently, but it seems to have made Better Midler even nuttier than usual.

Which is sayin’ something.

Apparently, ‘The Great Reckoning’ aka the coronavirus will cause some ‘seismic shift’ that will change the way the rest of us little people will live. Oh, not her, just the rest of us.

Duh.

"The Great Reckoning, as some are beginning to refer to this seismic shift, will most likely change the way many of us live our lives. The rat race, as it was so wonderfully known in the 50s, will hopefully slow down. All those senseless flights for senseless meetings. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 14, 2020

Senseless flights for senseless meetings for senseless jobs we little people need for our senseless survival. You know she tweeted this from her gated, luxurious home, right?

Oh, it gets better.

Senseless cab rides to senseless lunches. Senseless cross-country flights for senseless adult birthday parties. And then senseless holidays in the sun to get away from all that senselessness." And moreover, senseless consumption spurred on by senseless, relentless advertising. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 14, 2020

Could Bette be more out of touch?

Or senseless?

Most people don’t just hop on an airplane to go to an adult birthday party, Bette.

Wow.

We need more lectures about senseless possessions from the Hollywood elitists… pic.twitter.com/jNkOW7iMch — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 15, 2020

Senseless possessions.

HA HA HA HA HA

Somehow I don't see you and your pals adhering… — scott coleman (@bandphan) May 15, 2020

Senseless gathering to watch some 3rd rate self grandizing “artist” perform. — Hands off the Boomer (@charlietrips) May 15, 2020

Listen Grandma, you can stay home for the rest of your miserable life. Literally NO ONE cares! But the rest of us, need our jobs and to have the ability to live our lives. — Rick (@stum1016) May 15, 2020

Yeah, grandma.

Interesting that you are finally seeing your life for what it really is. Senseless, frivolous and silly. The rest of us work for a living. Nobody I know flies across the country for an adult birthday party. Silly woman. — Lala (@lacoolio1) May 15, 2020

I am sure that your few friends and family appreciate knowing that you find your gatherings with them a totally senseless endeavor. 🙄 — penelope210 (@penelopesire) May 15, 2020

Yes…you are completely SENSELESS. — EJM1963WI 🏌️ (@ejm1963) May 15, 2020

You forgot senseless tweets from a senseless old woman. — JimeV Augmented Mouse (@Jelwoodv) May 15, 2020

It always comes full senseless circle.

***

