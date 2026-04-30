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Jasmine Crockett Calls Wheelchair-Bound Gov. Abbott a 'DEI Hire' — 'A Tree Made Him DEI… He Ain't Abled'

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on April 30, 2026
AP Photo/LM Otero

Jasmine Crockett says Governor Abbott is a DEI hire because he is in a wheelchair. 

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That's more like it.

She has to lay in bed at night and think of new silly things to say.

She is so weird.

She's going to have to get a life doing something other than being an elected official for a while.

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Don't try to understand her.

It's like she doesn't stop and listen to the nonsense she says. 

That actually makes a whole lot of sense. She really may be making that shift. 

Never go full Jasmine Crockett. 

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GREG ABBOTT JASMINE CROCKETT TEXAS DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

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