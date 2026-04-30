Jasmine Crockett Calls Wheelchair-Bound Gov. Abbott a 'DEI Hire' — 'A Tree Made Him DEI… He Ain't Abled'

Jasmine Crockett says Governor Abbott is a DEI hire because he is in a wheelchair.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett says Gov. Abbott is a DEI person because of his disability,



"A tree made him DEI… he ain't abled"pic.twitter.com/PmWIe7CSoP — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 30, 2026

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That's more like it.

How does she think of this ridiculous stuff she says https://t.co/Z5vj480VYy — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) April 30, 2026

She has to lay in bed at night and think of new silly things to say.

Reminder that when she called Greg Abbott "Governor Hot Wheels" she was just "thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable." https://t.co/HzCWgc9Udb — Grace Curley (@G_CURLEY) April 30, 2026

‘He ain’t abled’ — Jasmine Crockett when Governor Hot Wheels pulls up 💀😂https://t.co/jxMXC0f79E pic.twitter.com/HmRAK9Ig4v — KiLLaHLiPSTiCK68 (@killahlipstickk) April 30, 2026

Soon to be former Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett went on a podcast to compare Greg Abbott to the likes of a black person due to his disability.



Crockett: “A tree made him DEI… he ain't abled!” https://t.co/pGZkNx1EjG — Viral Videos™️ (@ViralVideos) April 30, 2026

She is so weird.

what an ABELIST RACIST COW @JasmineForUS is.

My God Woman get a life. https://t.co/KMXFdfl1Ve — Lord Brian Urso, Lead Guitarist of Gideons Mob (@TheMobRules73) April 30, 2026

She's going to have to get a life doing something other than being an elected official for a while.

Don't try to understand her.

There is stupid, and then there is jasmine Crockett. https://t.co/2dnB9ZF8PM — Former HVAC Guy 🇺🇸 (@RandomHvacGuy) April 30, 2026

YIKES! Is she actually saying black people are disabled? She is off her rocker. https://t.co/w5d5bSggF0 — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) April 30, 2026

It's like she doesn't stop and listen to the nonsense she says.

I don’t think she knows what DEI is. https://t.co/aLvEWkWvDP — Donald Parker (@DonaldPark58323) April 30, 2026

She’s trying to position herself to be as crazy — and as wealthy — a podcaster as Candice Owens. https://t.co/4WToxvFl1H — 1984 Is Today (@Tribble_Bait) April 30, 2026

That actually makes a whole lot of sense. She really may be making that shift.

There's dumb and then there's Jasmine Crockett dumb. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 30, 2026

Never go full Jasmine Crockett.

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