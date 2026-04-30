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MeidasTouch Correspondent Reports on Saturday Night’s ‘Dinner Incident’

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on April 30, 2026
Twitter

Scott MacFarlane used to report for CBS News, and it seemed from his X feed that his beat was exclusively trials of January 6 defendants. He's since made the move to the MeidasTouch media empire, where he's now covering Saturday night's "dinner incident" and Cole Allen's defense team's argument for a pretrial release. And why not? "Mr. Allen chose to leave nearly half of the shotgun ammunition in the hotel room (twenty rounds), as well as a third magazine — alleged facts that make little sense under the government's theory that he intended to commit a mass shooting." Oh, so he only tried to rush into the WHCD with only half of the shotgun ammunition he sneaked into the hotel?

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The post continues:

… retreated from the theory by not mentioning the alleged officer at all in its memorandum.”

There's more to the memo:

Mr. Allen has no criminal history—not even prior arrests, which alone would rebut the presumption of detention. But Mr. Allen’s case is much stronger. He graduated from the prestigious California Institute of Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2017 and later received his Master of Science in Computer Science from California State University Dominguez Hills. He was gainfully employed as a tutor in his home state of California and has support from family and friends who will ensure that he will not be in violation of any conditions of release that the Court orders. He also dutifully attends his Christian church and is an active participant in his religious community.

He also tried to storm past the Secret Service carrying knives and guns as part of the dinner incident.

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Why hold the guy for a mere dinner incident? Let him walk.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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