MeidasTouch Correspondent Reports on Saturday Night’s ‘Dinner Incident’

Scott MacFarlane used to report for CBS News, and it seemed from his X feed that his beat was exclusively trials of January 6 defendants. He's since made the move to the MeidasTouch media empire, where he's now covering Saturday night's "dinner incident" and Cole Allen's defense team's argument for a pretrial release. And why not? "Mr. Allen chose to leave nearly half of the shotgun ammunition in the hotel room (twenty rounds), as well as a third magazine — alleged facts that make little sense under the government's theory that he intended to commit a mass shooting." Oh, so he only tried to rush into the WHCD with only half of the shotgun ammunition he sneaked into the hotel?

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Cole Allen, who was arrested in White House reporters dinner incident, argues for pretrial release. Defense argues no crim history, high level of education and adds, “The government, after essentially asserting that Mr. Allen shot a Secret Service Officer.. has apparently… pic.twitter.com/zd79uGaAyc — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 30, 2026

The post continues:

… retreated from the theory by not mentioning the alleged officer at all in its memorandum.”

There's more to the memo:

Mr. Allen has no criminal history—not even prior arrests, which alone would rebut the presumption of detention. But Mr. Allen’s case is much stronger. He graduated from the prestigious California Institute of Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2017 and later received his Master of Science in Computer Science from California State University Dominguez Hills. He was gainfully employed as a tutor in his home state of California and has support from family and friends who will ensure that he will not be in violation of any conditions of release that the Court orders. He also dutifully attends his Christian church and is an active participant in his religious community.

He also tried to storm past the Secret Service carrying knives and guns as part of the dinner incident.

This post is a dinner incident. — idrawrobots (@idrawrobots) April 30, 2026

Did you just refer to an armed man storming past metal detectors in an apparent attempt to assassinate Trump or members of his administration as a “dinner incident”?



Wow. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 30, 2026

You know someone has lost the plot when they call this a “dinner incident” I can’t stop laughing. — MaryLouWestin (@LouWestin) April 30, 2026

If you were willing to meet me for dinner, there’d be an incident.



What Cole Allen did was no “incident.” You rat. — John Michael (@JohnnySubRosa04) April 30, 2026

Note how MacFarlane refers to this event as a "dinner incident." This is the same guy who spent years howling about how J6 was like another 9/11 and pretending boomers parading around the Capitol somehow almost overthrew the world most powerful government and police state. — Radix Verum ☦︎ (@NotRadix) April 30, 2026

You mean the assassination attempt? Another reason why no one takes you seriously. — KK (@74601indahouse) April 30, 2026

High levels of education makes you immune from the consequences of dinner incidents. What don’t people get about that?? — Dominus (@Dominus3033) April 30, 2026

Assassination attempt.

A dinner incident is where someone has mistakenly dropped their plate at the buffet. — Tracey Kent (@TraceyKent) April 30, 2026

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Only a corrupt left-wing hack refers to the attempted assassination of President Trump as "the dinner incident". As much as you hate the media, it is not enough. — Science (@tcinajeep) April 30, 2026

"dinner incident"?



Bro. — Tiffanie Tx (@tiffanie_tx) April 30, 2026

Why hold the guy for a mere dinner incident? Let him walk.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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