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'He Should Withdraw the Statement, IMMEDIATELY!' — Trump Hammers Jeffries for Calling SCOTUS Illegitimate

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on April 30, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Donald Trump has had enough of Hakeem Jeffries and wants the world to know.

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Donald Trump is the best, truly.

Jeffries likes the court when they rule his way, though.

He's a one trick pony.

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MeidasTouch Correspondent Reports on Saturday Night’s ‘Dinner Incident’
Brett T.
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Little league.

He's a nasty man.

He thinks he will be the next Speaker of the House. 

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He's a lightweight. 

The sooner, the better.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SUPREME COURT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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MeidasTouch Correspondent Reports on Saturday Night’s ‘Dinner Incident’ Brett T.
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