'He Should Withdraw the Statement, IMMEDIATELY!' — Trump Hammers Jeffries for Calling SCOTUS Illegitimate

Donald Trump has had enough of Hakeem Jeffries and wants the world to know.

🚨Trump: “Hakeem Jeffries just called the Supreme Court of the United States an illegitimate Court! This is a Low IQ individual, who should not be allowed to talk that way about one of the Greatest Institutions anywhere in the World. He should withdraw the statement, IMMEDIATELY!… pic.twitter.com/WplJEzxSY5 — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) April 30, 2026

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Donald Trump is the best, truly.

🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump drops this post DEMANDING Hakeem Jeffries retract his statement that the Supreme Court is "illegitimate"



"Hakeem Jeffries just called the Supreme Court of the United States an illegitimate Court! This is a Low IQ individual, who should not be allowed… pic.twitter.com/DPtpAfXX5b — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 30, 2026

Jeffries likes the court when they rule his way, though.

It’s always the same thing with Jeffries anything he doesn’t like he refers to as “So called”. Total moron. — No more mean tweets 📟 (@AndrewDeikel) April 30, 2026

He's a one trick pony.

The proof that elections are rigged



Who the heck voted for this clown? pic.twitter.com/JYBYHtUvpe — Gen X Awakening (@JodiOnTheCouch) April 30, 2026

Thrift Storm Obama @RepJeffries needs to keep his Communist mouth shut.

Yeah we're coming for you Thrift Store Obama pic.twitter.com/MIX2wViZhr — Jack's 🇺🇲✝️ 🎗 (@jackisaidit27) April 30, 2026

In what league does anyone hold a baseball bat like this 🤪😂 pic.twitter.com/dS5goDUdoC — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) April 30, 2026

Little league.

The left only respects the Supreme Court when it gives them the outcomes they want.



When it upholds the Constitution and colorblind justice, suddenly it’s “illegitimate.” — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) April 30, 2026

@RepJeffries is consumed with hate, is rhetoric is dangerous and he should be censored! — Shore Patriot (@Jerzey17761) April 30, 2026

He's a nasty man.

No one cares what Hakeem Jeffries aka “Dollar Store Obama” has to say anyway, he’s worthless!!! — American USMC Veteran ❤️🇺🇸 (@MarineF18ret) April 30, 2026

He thinks he will be the next Speaker of the House.

Jeffries doesn’t have the ability to take the high ground, because he’s never been there. He has to try and drag things down to his level. Classic move by someone in a position they are not fit for. Pretty elementary, really. — James Stein (@jt_stein2) April 30, 2026

Waaay out of his league. Box of rocks dumb. Dummy can’t even answer the press questions without Trump or the “re-pub-li-cans” as part of the answer.

All he does is threaten people. — Down at the Pub🍺 (@Seventiesgenx) April 30, 2026

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He's a lightweight.

Temu Obama is sounding a lot like an insurrectionist. If Speaker Johnson had any respect for the Constitution and the court he would do something. Don’t hold your breath. 🙄 — MGK11:61 (@g_kowzan) April 30, 2026

The only thing Hakeem Jeffries needs retracted is his job!😂🇺🇸 — USA (@bibi_27270) April 30, 2026

The sooner, the better.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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