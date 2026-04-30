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Democrats Deliver: PA House Democrats Pass Bill Banning Whites-Only Housing

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 30, 2026

Thank goodness someone is fighting back after the Supreme Court disenfranchised all black voters by ruling that states can't gerrymander by race. The new Democrats Deliver X account, alongside a photo of Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna McClinton and a guy in a Klan outfit, has announced that the commonwealth has passed a bill banning whites-only housing.

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WHTM in Harrisburg reports:

House Bill 2103 would close a loophole in the state that could let white nationalist groups establish communities under the guise of a private club or member-only organization by blocking such groups from restricting membership by race, color, and national origin to deny equal access to housing, employment, and public accommodations.

It's a good thing Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse's beach club isn't in Pennsylvania.

The bill passed by one vote, 101-100. No Republicans voted in favor. Perhaps because the Democrats tried to sneak in "protections for LGBTQ people" (e.g., boys in girls' bathrooms and sports).

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Well, Pennsylvania is making sure that it's banned now.

***

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CIVIL RIGHTS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES PENNSYLVANIA

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