Democrats Deliver: PA House Democrats Pass Bill Banning Whites-Only Housing

Thank goodness someone is fighting back after the Supreme Court disenfranchised all black voters by ruling that states can't gerrymander by race. The new Democrats Deliver X account, alongside a photo of Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna McClinton and a guy in a Klan outfit, has announced that the commonwealth has passed a bill banning whites-only housing.
🚨 Pennsylvania House Democrats have passed a bill banning whites-only housing. pic.twitter.com/m5BoolfUiU— Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) April 29, 2026
WHTM in Harrisburg reports:
House Bill 2103 would close a loophole in the state that could let white nationalist groups establish communities under the guise of a private club or member-only organization by blocking such groups from restricting membership by race, color, and national origin to deny equal access to housing, employment, and public accommodations.
It's a good thing Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse's beach club isn't in Pennsylvania.
The bill passed by one vote, 101-100. No Republicans voted in favor. Perhaps because the Democrats tried to sneak in "protections for LGBTQ people" (e.g., boys in girls' bathrooms and sports).
Was there a lot of whites only housing going on in Pennsylvania?— Asuka, the redheaded shitposter (@Bigfootpool) April 29, 2026
Can you show me where whites only housing was legal? It wasn't, it was already illegal.— Mad Bull America (@america_mad) April 29, 2026
wait, was this a thing? Was there whites only housing up to that point?— CEO of Racism, homophobia, misogyny & model trains (@moboftwitsproof) April 29, 2026
Wait what? Where the fu*k did we have whites-only housing in this state. I’ve lived here my whole life & I’ve never seen this. Seriously where was this housing in PA— Amanda🇺🇸🤝🏻🇺🇦🦅📎 (@03Amanda17) April 29, 2026
How can you ban something that doesn't exist?— Honey in Houston (@TexasBelle) April 30, 2026
Wasn't this like banned federally for like....decades.— Pigtaku (@PigtakuOnKick) April 30, 2026
Banning something that doesn’t exist is quite the achievement— Michael_Collins 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@Hadrians_Wall_1) April 30, 2026
Where was this an issue? 😆😆😆 Where was this "whites only" housing?— Ivar Oathbreaker (@IvarOneEye) April 29, 2026
This is peak democrat race hustling.... so pathetic.
Did they have any examples of “whites only” housing?— Area Individual (@Areaindividual1) April 29, 2026
This is performative it’s already illegal under federal law— John Lawry (@JohnLawry6) April 30, 2026
They don't know "whites only" housing was banned by Congress in 1964?— Jacksonville13 🏴☠️ (@Jacksonvil61112) April 29, 2026
Right, because the federal law that already banned that is not enough. Virtue signalling.— Matthew Mills (@MattMillsReal) April 30, 2026
Typical. Democrats pass a “bill” making some illegal that’s already illegal…..Why you ask? So that they can make a headline out of it.— What Would Jesús Do? 🇺🇸 (@JesusSavesPHL) April 29, 2026
Wait, this wasn't banned before?— Morcho (@MorchoGames) April 30, 2026
Well, Pennsylvania is making sure that it's banned now.
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