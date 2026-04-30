Democrats Deliver: PA House Democrats Pass Bill Banning Whites-Only Housing

Thank goodness someone is fighting back after the Supreme Court disenfranchised all black voters by ruling that states can't gerrymander by race. The new Democrats Deliver X account, alongside a photo of Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna McClinton and a guy in a Klan outfit, has announced that the commonwealth has passed a bill banning whites-only housing.

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🚨 Pennsylvania House Democrats have passed a bill banning whites-only housing. pic.twitter.com/m5BoolfUiU — Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) April 29, 2026

WHTM in Harrisburg reports:

House Bill 2103 would close a loophole in the state that could let white nationalist groups establish communities under the guise of a private club or member-only organization by blocking such groups from restricting membership by race, color, and national origin to deny equal access to housing, employment, and public accommodations.

It's a good thing Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse's beach club isn't in Pennsylvania.

The bill passed by one vote, 101-100. No Republicans voted in favor. Perhaps because the Democrats tried to sneak in "protections for LGBTQ people" (e.g., boys in girls' bathrooms and sports).

Was there a lot of whites only housing going on in Pennsylvania? — Asuka, the redheaded shitposter (@Bigfootpool) April 29, 2026

Can you show me where whites only housing was legal? It wasn't, it was already illegal. — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) April 29, 2026

wait, was this a thing? Was there whites only housing up to that point? — CEO of Racism, homophobia, misogyny & model trains (@moboftwitsproof) April 29, 2026

Wait what? Where the fu*k did we have whites-only housing in this state. I’ve lived here my whole life & I’ve never seen this. Seriously where was this housing in PA — Amanda🇺🇸🤝🏻🇺🇦🦅📎 (@03Amanda17) April 29, 2026

How can you ban something that doesn't exist? — Honey in Houston (@TexasBelle) April 30, 2026

Wasn't this like banned federally for like....decades. — Pigtaku (@PigtakuOnKick) April 30, 2026

Banning something that doesn’t exist is quite the achievement — Michael_Collins 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@Hadrians_Wall_1) April 30, 2026

Where was this an issue? 😆😆😆 Where was this "whites only" housing?

This is peak democrat race hustling.... so pathetic. — Ivar Oathbreaker (@IvarOneEye) April 29, 2026

Did they have any examples of “whites only” housing? — Area Individual (@Areaindividual1) April 29, 2026

This is performative it’s already illegal under federal law — John Lawry (@JohnLawry6) April 30, 2026

They don't know "whites only" housing was banned by Congress in 1964? — Jacksonville13 🏴‍☠️ (@Jacksonvil61112) April 29, 2026

Right, because the federal law that already banned that is not enough. Virtue signalling. — Matthew Mills (@MattMillsReal) April 30, 2026

Typical. Democrats pass a “bill” making some illegal that’s already illegal…..Why you ask? So that they can make a headline out of it. — What Would Jesús Do? 🇺🇸 (@JesusSavesPHL) April 29, 2026

Wait, this wasn't banned before? — Morcho (@MorchoGames) April 30, 2026

Well, Pennsylvania is making sure that it's banned now.

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