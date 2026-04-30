Jonathan Turley Lists Ways Dems Are Patriotically Ushering in America's 250th Anniversary

Several disappointments over the last few days and weeks have caused the Democrats to go into more "saving democracy" meltdowns. As everybody knows, when the Democrats say "democracy" is in peril, they mean "Democrats" and their dreams of holding onto power perpetually.

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Perhaps the most triggered post from a Democrat that represents that party's alarm came from Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who had this to say:

Term limits for the Supreme Court.

Enforce a binding Code of Ethics.

Impeach these corrupt justices.

Expand the Court. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) April 30, 2026

In response, Trump should say HE is going to expand the court just to watch her idiotic, antisemitic head explode.

This summer will mark the 250th anniversary of the start of this great experiment called the United States of America, and Jonathan Turley has noted that the Democrats are kicking it off in a way that would likely make the Founders cringe:

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries just called the Supreme Court "illegitimate." That follows Democratic politicians and pundits calling for the packing of the Supreme Court. Nothing says Happy 250th Anniversary like tearing down the core institutions of the Republic. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 30, 2026

Happy birthday, America!

The Democrats have spent the last several years proving that tearing down the core institutions of the Republic is one of their top priorities, thanks in part to an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

I’ve been told this is a threat to democracy. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) April 30, 2026

Democrats routinely accuse Trump of tearing down democracy while they announce they plan to burn down the republic. https://t.co/H8gKO2GFdV — Semperfi Virginia (@fi_virginia2) April 30, 2026

As usual, this kind of Democrat rhetoric is nothing but 100 percent pure projection.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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