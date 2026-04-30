VIP
DeSantis 'Scared' of Marc Elias? Florida's Shifted 20 Points Red and the Court...
Democrats Deliver: PA House Democrats Pass Bill Banning Whites-Only Housing
Fatah Officials Accuse IDF of Training Rats to Attack Palestinian Children
MeidasTouch Correspondent Reports on Saturday Night’s ‘Dinner Incident’
Libs Like Keith Olbermann Debate the Real Meaning of '86', Insist It's Not...
'He Should Withdraw the Statement, IMMEDIATELY!' — Trump Hammers Jeffries for Calling SCOT...
Jasmine Crockett Calls Wheelchair-Bound Gov. Abbott a 'DEI Hire' — 'A Tree Made...
Jim Acosta Starts Ticking After Learning 60 Minutes Edited Down Trump’s Interview
Hasan Piker’s Luxury Lenin LARP: $5K Cartier Ring Meets Pristine, Unread Bolshevik Bible
Sen. Jack Reed Questions Pete Hegseth’s ‘Intense Interest in Christianity’ and Nationalism
'Dems Need More Oyster Farmers' (Austernzüchter): Sen. Tina Smith Endorses Actual Nazi for...
Schumer and Jeffries Ran Out of Options to Save Democrats
Hope He Remembers Us Little People! Salem Media Names Townhall’s Larry O’Connor As...
HEH: Jessica Tarlov Insisting Republicans Are Just GASLIGHTING About Dems' Violent Rhetori...

Jonathan Turley Lists Ways Dems Are Patriotically Ushering in America's 250th Anniversary

Doug P. | 8:46 PM on April 30, 2026
Twitchy

Several disappointments over the last few days and weeks have caused the Democrats to go into more "saving democracy" meltdowns. As everybody knows, when the Democrats say "democracy" is in peril, they mean "Democrats" and their dreams of holding onto power perpetually. 

Advertisement

Perhaps the most triggered post from a Democrat that represents that party's alarm came from Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who had this to say:

In response, Trump should say HE is going to expand the court just to watch her idiotic, antisemitic head explode.

This summer will mark the 250th anniversary of the start of this great experiment called the United States of America, and Jonathan Turley has noted that the Democrats are kicking it off in a way that would likely make the Founders cringe:

Recommended

HEH: Jessica Tarlov Insisting Republicans Are Just GASLIGHTING About Dems' Violent Rhetoric Goes SO WRONG
Sam J.
Advertisement

Happy birthday, America!

The Democrats have spent the last several years proving that tearing down the core institutions of the Republic is one of their top priorities, thanks in part to an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. 

As usual, this kind of Democrat rhetoric is nothing but 100 percent pure projection. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity. 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HEH: Jessica Tarlov Insisting Republicans Are Just GASLIGHTING About Dems' Violent Rhetoric Goes SO WRONG
Sam J.
Democrats Deliver: PA House Democrats Pass Bill Banning Whites-Only Housing
Brett T.
'He Should Withdraw the Statement, IMMEDIATELY!' — Trump Hammers Jeffries for Calling SCOTUS Illegitimate
justmindy
We Didn't Think Anyone Could Crash and BURN As Much As Katie Porter Just Did ... We Were WRONG (Watch)
Sam J.
MeidasTouch Correspondent Reports on Saturday Night’s ‘Dinner Incident’
Brett T.
Libs Like Keith Olbermann Debate the Real Meaning of '86', Insist It's Not a Mob Term
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

HEH: Jessica Tarlov Insisting Republicans Are Just GASLIGHTING About Dems' Violent Rhetoric Goes SO WRONG Sam J.
Advertisement