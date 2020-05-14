Katie Hill doesn’t seem to understand how elections work.

Because when a community elects someone it’s because they chose them.

She seems to think a Republican winning the seat she had to give up for taking advantage of one of her staffers is somehow ‘hurting’ the community.

Careful you don’t roll your eyes too far back in your head, they could get stuck there.

Hey ding-a-ling, how can a community be ‘hurting’ if they elected who they wanted?

Trending

Katie, listen to the man.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

So sad.

See, like other Democrats, Katie can’t fathom that anyone would ever DARE disagree with her or what she wants so of course when the evil other side wins it must mean the community is in pain.

That’s how out of touch they really are.

***

Related:

‘LOL, you’re adorable’: Obama lackey learns the HARD way why you never bring a knife to a gunfight with Richard Grenell

BOOYAH! Ted Cruz just needs 1 little word to ‘assist’ Obama with the most presidential self-own EVER on Twitter

Easy as 1-2-3! Mollie Hemingway LEVELS media/Left accusing the Right of ‘gaslighting’ about Obama WH unmasking and BOOM

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CA25DemocratselectionKatie HillMike Garcia