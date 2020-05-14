Katie Hill doesn’t seem to understand how elections work.

Because when a community elects someone it’s because they chose them.

She seems to think a Republican winning the seat she had to give up for taking advantage of one of her staffers is somehow ‘hurting’ the community.

Careful you don’t roll your eyes too far back in your head, they could get stuck there.

The community I love, my home, is hurting today. I stand with you – as I always have. But we are resilient. This is the moment to come together, stay united in our desire to improve our community and fight. Onward to November.#ca25 — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) May 14, 2020

Hey ding-a-ling, how can a community be ‘hurting’ if they elected who they wanted?

Look, Just keep your clothes on, and we’ll all feel a lot better. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) May 14, 2020

Katie, listen to the man.

Coming together is how you got in this predicament in the first place… — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) May 14, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I fear we’ve now lost #CA25 for another decade+…… you could have held it for a VERY long time. So absolutely frustrating you made such poor decisions. SMH. — Nikolas Malechikos (@MrTimeAttack) May 14, 2020

So sad.

Apparently your community is doing just fine now. Or by community did you mean something else? 🤔 — scott coleman (@bandphan) May 14, 2020

This what happens when politics is your religion. — Manuel A. Cerdan (@ManuelACerdan1) May 14, 2020

since the 'community' voted, I'm guessing you're wrong about the hurting part. Unless your community excludes all republicans in your district? — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Distanced Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) May 14, 2020

How can the community be hurt if they voted in favor of someone they liked? — USAF SP Vet 🇺🇸👽👌 (@kennymac1964) May 14, 2020

See, like other Democrats, Katie can’t fathom that anyone would ever DARE disagree with her or what she wants so of course when the evil other side wins it must mean the community is in pain.

That’s how out of touch they really are.

***

Related:

‘LOL, you’re adorable’: Obama lackey learns the HARD way why you never bring a knife to a gunfight with Richard Grenell

BOOYAH! Ted Cruz just needs 1 little word to ‘assist’ Obama with the most presidential self-own EVER on Twitter

Easy as 1-2-3! Mollie Hemingway LEVELS media/Left accusing the Right of ‘gaslighting’ about Obama WH unmasking and BOOM