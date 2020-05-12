We’ve been so busy watching Adam Schiff work himself into a panic over the documents Richard Grenell has made available that we ALMOST forgot about evil ol’ Hillary Clinton. Seems there is a concern about an email address that was on almost every email she sent and received on her illegal home server.

Judicial Watch tells me Google has not yet complied with the subpoena for documents tied to the mystery Gmail account which showed up in the metadata of all but four of Hillary Clinton's emails. They have until midnight of May 12.https://t.co/GaDjElyKjs — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) May 12, 2020

And that email belongs to a Chinese company called ‘Shandong Carter Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.’

On all but four of her 30,490 emails on her unauthorized and illegal server.

Something stinks.

N.B. The Intelligence Community Inspector General discovered that this gmail address was copied on almost every email sent and received on Hillary Clinton’s illegal home server and may be evidence of foreign penetration of her communications. https://t.co/D0RajlijsA pic.twitter.com/ctDqsKmbAV — Patrick Poole (@pspoole) May 12, 2020

Jeebus, Hillary. A Chinese company? It’s not like we’re the conspiracy-theory type but this is definitely one of those moments where this editor feels the need to tighten the tinfoil she occasionally puts on her noggin. Why the h-e-double-hockey-sticks would Hillary copy a heavy equipment company in China on tens of THOUSANDS of emails on her already illegal home server?

Maybe someone smarter than us can explain it? No?

Oh, and how convenient the company has not responded to a request for comment.

her handlers — TheHappyAmerican (@TheHappyAmeric2) May 12, 2020

Scary, right? The notion Hillary has ‘handlers’ in China?

Feels like we’re just starting to go down this proverbial rabbit hole.

