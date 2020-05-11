What’s the opposite of scandal-free? Would that be scandal-full? Scandal-rich? Lotsa-scandals?

Because from what we’re reading and seeing from these released documents on Flynn, the last thing the Obama administration WAS was scandal-free. Laura Ingraham managed to ask a very simple yet brutal question …

Why is Barack Obama emerging from his important work at Netflix to protest the release of documents? — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 11, 2020

Remember how hard Obama fought to keep his school records sealed?

Good times.

Guess some things never change.

I guess the question is will he see his shadow and bring us 4 more years of Pen & Phone? — Ron McKinney (@macsmarts) May 11, 2020

We snort-laughed.

One word. Deflection! — Moonman62 (@mullensgaryp) May 11, 2020

Because 💩 is about to hit the fan! — Sunny (@Sunny56768022) May 11, 2020

Man, we hope so. We’ve been hearing this sort of thing for years now so you’ll have to forgive us if we’re a little cynical about the notion that any of these a*s-nuggets will see any sort of consequence or justice.

Crossing our fingers that we’re wrong, of course.

Because he's trying to protect himself and his "legacy" — Desia Ally Joseph (@DesiaAllyJoseph) May 11, 2020

Awww yes, his legacy.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We know why. One word. Fear. — Chad Bollmeyer (@sfdudeknows) May 11, 2020

Ummm — Dfhappy (@dfhappy) May 11, 2020

Heh.

You know why. — Kevin Pyle (@Kwstyle69) May 11, 2020

Yeah, we do, but we totally get why Laura asked this question.

It makes Obama look even more corrupt which we didn’t know was even possible.

Well-played.

