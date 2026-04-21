Axios: DeSantis and Trump Discuss Top Roles — Supreme Court Named as Governor’s Dream Job

Governor Ron DeSantis will soon finish his second term as Florida's Governor. In Florida, a Governor can only serve two terms, so after this, he'll be moving on. Axios reports he has been chatting with President Trump about the future.

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Axios reports that President Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have spoken in recent days about DeSantis' future



DeSantis says his dream job would be a U.S. Supreme Court Justice and that he is very close with Clarence Thomas.



DeSantis on the Supreme Court would be huge. pic.twitter.com/Wa5fZOgH0q — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) April 21, 2026

DeSantis would be an absolutely epic Supreme Court Justice, but keep in mind, this is Axios reporting so take it with a grain of salt. It would be good stuff, though.

DeSantis also has expressed interest in being secretary of defense and even a spot on the U.S. Supreme Court, according to six sources briefed on the discussions. Why it matters: DeSantis has to leave office at the end of his second term in January and is "looking for what to do next," according to one source who said Trump is inclined to consider helping out his understudy-turned-rival-turned-friend.



Inside the room: DeSantis' future was on the menu after the two men had lunch at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami a week ago Sunday.

Maybe Trump wants some competence in his administration? — Stinson Norwood (@snorman1776) April 21, 2026

They don't get more competent than DeSantis so that makes sense.

Said another source: "There was a conversation at that lunch. I don't think AG is real. But he's gonna be looking for work and Trump likes him."

The White House and a spokesperson for DeSantis declined to comment. Zoom in: DeSantis' conversations with Trump got serious in recent weeks after the president dismissed Kristi Noem as homeland security secretary and Pam Bondi as attorney general.

So, Pam and Kristi are out and maybe Trump is ready for some new blood!

I can’t picture DeSantis begging for anything. They may have had a discussion but that verbiage has Trump’s ego all over it. — Tim Fennell (@Apatim56) April 21, 2026

Clearly, everyone knows DeSantis doesn't beg. If Trump said that, and that's a big if, that's just Trump being Trump.

There would be no better place to put Ron DeSantis than on the Supreme Court.



Say what you want about Ron DeSantis, but we know he would be Clarence Thomas level.



He’ll never be President so the DeSantis crowd can give that up. SCOTUS would be exactly perfect for him. This… https://t.co/BWBSXWFvUv — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarino) April 21, 2026

It’s wishful thinking to claim DeSantis has no shot at the presidency. He absolutely does — and the lingering hard feelings from the 2024 primary won’t change that reality. These are precisely the calculations he’s weighing right now.

SCOTUS would be perfect! https://t.co/GqWlSXrJhM — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) April 21, 2026

Would be an inspired pick; not unusual in sweep of U.S. history to put politicians on the court. Trend of narrowing the field to superficially anodyne federal judges with only a wink-wink political record is recent & not entirely good. https://t.co/YggMPRu4eV — Jason Willick (@jawillick) April 21, 2026

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I can’t think of a better successor for Thomas https://t.co/B1XTn2eTfI — Jesse Hughes ✝️🇺🇸 (@JesseHughesNC) April 21, 2026

There is certainly not a more staunch defender of the Constitution and American ideals.

I could see Thomas stepping down to allow DeSantis to come in.



DeSantis is only 47. That’s 30+ years of solid Conservatism on the bench. https://t.co/IPQ1bYR6TE — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) April 21, 2026

DeSantis on SCOTUS? Wouldn’t be the first governor on the court. But I wonder why someone considered a formidable presidential contender would want the job. https://t.co/ilnqH2b4tj — Jimmy Hoover (@JimmyHooverDC) April 21, 2026

Time will tell! President DeSantis or Justice DeSantis would be a gift to America.

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