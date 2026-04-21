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Axios: DeSantis and Trump Discuss Top Roles — Supreme Court Named as Governor’s Dream Job

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on April 21, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Governor Ron DeSantis will soon finish his second term as Florida's Governor. In Florida, a Governor can only serve two terms, so after this, he'll be moving on. Axios reports he has been chatting with President Trump about the future. 

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DeSantis would be an absolutely epic Supreme Court Justice, but keep in mind, this is Axios reporting so take it with a grain of salt. It would be good stuff, though.

  • DeSantis also has expressed interest in being secretary of defense and even a spot on the U.S. Supreme Court, according to six sources briefed on the discussions.
Why it matters: DeSantis has to leave office at the end of his second term in January and is "looking for what to do next," according to one source who said Trump is inclined to consider helping out his understudy-turned-rival-turned-friend.


Inside the room: DeSantis' future was on the menu after the two men had lunch at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami a week ago Sunday.

They don't get more competent than DeSantis so that makes sense.

  • Said another source: "There was a conversation at that lunch. I don't think AG is real. But he's gonna be looking for work and Trump likes him."
  • The White House and a spokesperson for DeSantis declined to comment.

Zoom in: DeSantis' conversations with Trump got serious in recent weeks after the president dismissed Kristi Noem as homeland security secretary and Pam Bondi as attorney general.

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So, Pam and Kristi are out and maybe Trump is ready for some new blood!

Clearly, everyone knows DeSantis doesn't beg. If Trump said that, and that's a big if, that's just Trump being Trump.

It’s wishful thinking to claim DeSantis has no shot at the presidency. He absolutely does — and the lingering hard feelings from the 2024 primary won’t change that reality. These are precisely the calculations he’s weighing right now.

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There is certainly not a more staunch defender of the Constitution and American ideals.

Time will tell! President DeSantis or Justice DeSantis would be a gift to America.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA RON DESANTIS SUPREME COURT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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