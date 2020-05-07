Senator Chuck Schumer has the memory of a goldfish … or he thinks you do.

Someone want to remind him who originally held up COVID aid so they could fund their pet projects like the Kennedy Performing Arts Center. We can assure Chuck, it was not Trump, Senator McConnell, or any other Republican.

This freakin’ guy:

President Trump, Senator McConnell, & Republicans are saying we should delay more help in this crisis Now they're worried about the deficit all of a sudden when we’re talking about people and workers and families keeping a roof over their heads? We have to act big and bold NOW — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 7, 2020

Because if they can’t scare Americans into staying home longer their plans to use the virus to collapse the economy and unseat Trump won’t come to pass.

Oh, sorry, did we say the quiet part out loud? Our bad.

WILD gaslighting. Democrats delayed the FIRST Coronavirus bill while the House voted on banning flavored tobacco. Democrats delayed the CARES Act to try to force Green New Deal provisions into pandemic relief. Democrats delayed Small Biz paychecks.. for no reason at all. https://t.co/29PK90yZGr — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 7, 2020

BUT REPUBLICANS ARE EVIL!

Or something.

Again, all we can assume is Chuck either can’t remember anything or he doesn’t expect his base to …

Have you guys not been dragged enough for politicizing and delaying EVERY STEP of Coronavirus relief? pic.twitter.com/ed8CjFyqtK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 7, 2020

Apparently not.

Also THE HOUSE IS ON VACATION. pic.twitter.com/wlStWQWGuK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 7, 2020

DRAG HIM, MATT!!!

No. No more wasteful spending. Let the American people get back to work. Your political grandstanding is pathetic and should take a back seat. Check that: you take a seat and shut up. — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) May 7, 2020

Chuck should resign to help this crisis. — Terry LEO (Ret) (@editor_wp) May 7, 2020

Right?

He should be a real helper and just resign.

***

