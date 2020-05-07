Senator Chuck Schumer has the memory of a goldfish … or he thinks you do.

Someone want to remind him who originally held up COVID aid so they could fund their pet projects like the Kennedy Performing Arts Center. We can assure Chuck, it was not Trump, Senator McConnell, or any other Republican.

This freakin’ guy:

Because if they can’t scare Americans into staying home longer their plans to use the virus to collapse the economy and unseat Trump won’t come to pass.

Oh, sorry, did we say the quiet part out loud? Our bad.

BUT REPUBLICANS ARE EVIL!

Or something.

Again, all we can assume is Chuck either can’t remember anything or he doesn’t expect his base to …

Apparently not.

DRAG HIM, MATT!!!

Right?

He should be a real helper and just resign.

***

Tags: Chuck SchumerCOVIDDemocratsrepublicansStimulus